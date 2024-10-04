No One Knows Your Risk Like You Do: WHO Urges Caution Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

As the WHO European Region enters its fifth winter since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, emphasized that while the world is now better equipped with tools and knowledge, caution remains essential. The upcoming respiratory virus season poses risks, not only from COVID-19 but also from other circulating viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Dr. Kluge highlighted that the impact of respiratory viruses should not be underestimated. For vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or those with chronic health conditions, these infections can pose serious health threats. In the WHO European Region, which covers 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia, seasonal influenza still claims up to 72,000 lives annually. This represents around 20% of global flu-related deaths, the majority of which are preventable through vaccination. Protecting the vulnerable through flu vaccination remains one of the most effective measures to prevent severe outcomes.

Dr. Kluge expressed concern over what he described as “collective amnesia” regarding COVID-19. Many people and governments are eager to move past the trauma of the pandemic years, yet the virus continues to circulate alongside other respiratory illnesses. In the past month alone, the European Region reported over 278,000 COVID-19 cases and 748 deaths—figures likely to be underreported. He emphasized that the unpredictability of pathogens, evidenced by the widespread impact of COVID-19 and the emergence of mpox clade II in Europe, highlights the need for continued vigilance.

To Member States, Dr. Kluge stressed the importance of not underestimating the potential of both new and existing pathogens to disrupt health systems and economies. He called for consistent surveillance and monitoring to prepare for future health emergencies. With health systems already under strain due to workforce shortages, ageing staff, long wait times, and limited resources, he emphasized the need for investment in healthcare, particularly in strengthening primary care services.

Dr. Kluge’s final point centered on the responsibility of individuals in preventing illness and reducing the burden on healthcare systems. He urged people to apply the lessons learned from the pandemic, such as staying home when unwell, practicing hand hygiene, and ensuring proper ventilation. Vulnerable groups—including older adults, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic conditions—should prioritize vaccination to protect against severe illness from COVID-19 and flu. In crowded or enclosed spaces, wearing a well-fitting mask is recommended.

The WHO’s new campaign encourages individuals across the European Region to take proactive measures to safeguard their health and that of others. The message is clear: no one understands their own risk better than they do. While the guidance focuses on individual actions, Dr. Kluge also stressed that governments and health authorities have a responsibility to provide accurate, up-to-date information based on thorough research and monitoring. This collaboration is vital to help communities make informed health decisions.

By working together, following protective measures, and fostering a culture of solidarity and care, the WHO aims to keep communities safe and reduce the impact of respiratory viruses this season.