'Would You Blame the Hungarians for 1956?': Von der Leyen Challenges Orban in Fiery European Parliament Exchange

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched a direct criticism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a recent session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. This confrontation occurred during the long-awaited presentation of Hungary's rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

Despite the cordial gesture of a gentlemanly kiss on the hand from Orban prior to the meeting, von der Leyen did not hold back her frustration. She questioned Orban regarding Hungary's historical context, asking, “Would you blame the Hungarians for the events of 1956 and the entry of Soviet tanks into Hungary? Would you blame the Czechs and Slovaks for the events of 1968? Would you please wrap up the Lithuanians for 1991?” These remarks were implicitly directed at Orban, highlighting Hungary’s stance against military aid to Ukraine, which it has persistently obstructed.

Von der Leyen expressed her concern that some continue to misattribute the causes of the war, implying that they unjustly hold Ukraine responsible instead of recognizing the aggressor, Vladimir Putin. “We Europeans may have a different history, we may speak different languages. But there is no European language where the word ‘peace’ means to surrender and ‘independence’ is synonymous with occupation,” she asserted, emphasizing the ongoing struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom akin to that of Central and Eastern European nations in the past.

The European Commission President also criticized Orban's calls for a stronger approach to illegal migration and crime, posing pointed questions about the release of criminals from Hungarian prisons and the facilitation of Russian citizens entering the EU without adequate security checks. “How come channelers and criminals were released early from Hungarian prisons?” she inquired.

In response, Orbаn reiterated his stance on the urgency of Serbia's accession to the EU, arguing that a balanced approach is necessary for stabilizing the Balkans. He stressed that without Serbia's EU membership, the region will continue to face instability, and emphasized that Hungary is committed to being a catalyst for change during its presidency.

The Hungarian Prime Minister acknowledged the threats posed by energy dependence on Russia, stating, “We need to focus on supporting energy and building LNG infrastructure.” He expressed his belief that addressing high energy prices is vital for improving competitiveness within the EU. He also challenged the effectiveness of the Green Deal, arguing that even if renewable energy targets are met, fossil fuel usage will persist.

Orban highlighted the pressing issue of the migration crisis, asserting that it poses significant risks to the Schengen agreement and calling for enhanced support for countries facing migration pressures. He reiterated the need for Bulgaria and Romania to become full members of the Schengen area by the year’s end, asserting that the EU’s asylum system is currently ineffective.

After his remarks, Orban faced criticism from several MEPs, who questioned his past as a freedom fighter against totalitarianism and criticized Hungary's recent political stance. Calls to strip Hungary of its voting rights in the Council of the EU were made, and members expressed solidarity with the Hungarian people.

In defense, Orban dismissed von der Leyen's comments and argued against comparisons to the 1956 freedom fighters. He called for a reassessment of the EU’s strategy regarding Ukraine, stating that diplomatic efforts are essential to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Responding to criticism regarding released criminals, Orban stated that Hungary had successfully prevented over 2,000 traffickers from entering Europe. He also defended Hungary’s immigration policies, noting that the number of Russians in Hungary pales in comparison to those in other EU countries.

Despite coming to Strasbourg to present Hungary's EU presidency program, Orban faced a barrage of political attacks, which he noted diverted attention from his intended agenda.