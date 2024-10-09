Bulgarian Sentenced to Seven Years for Radicalization and Actions in Syria

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for murder and grievous bodily harm in Syria, motivated by a desire to incite chaos and fear within the local population. While the prosecutor's office has withheld his name, the case, previously managed by the now-dissolved Specialized Prosecutor's Office, has drawn significant attention.

The individual initially lived with his family in Bulgaria, completing his secondary education and participating in sports. Although he was sociable with friends, he rarely confided in his parents. In March 2020, at the age of 20, he moved to France to live with his uncle. Their relationship was distant, and he took a job as a general construction worker. It was here that he became involved with extremist groups, leading to a radical transformation.

Over several months, he resided with friends and immersed himself in Islamic studies, consuming religious literature and sermons online. He began receiving religious texts in Turkish, English, and French from associates in Turkey, which further shaped his worldview. He gradually adopted a perspective that categorized people around him as non-believers.

During this period, he expressed to friends his intention to travel to Syria to join terrorist organizations, claiming he wanted to protect women and children while fighting against infidels. After returning to Bulgaria, his family noticed a dramatic shift in his behavior. Changes included his appearance, dietary habits, and an obsession with praying and reading Islamic texts. He often declared that many individuals in Turkey required assistance and sang religious songs.

His online activity included contacting various Islamists and sharing videos depicting armed individuals. This radical behavior led to familial disputes, prompting him to leave home and stay with friends who shared his religious interests, where he openly supported jihad.

Eventually, he organized a trip to Turkey, driven by his aspiration to assist in Syria. On June 14, 2021, he purchased a ticket, telling a friend that his journey was financed by another person. He also obtained a new international passport.

Before his departure, he left a handwritten letter in Turkish for his parents, explaining that he intended to join a terrorist organization to aid those in need against infidels. The letter revealed his radicalization and depicted his commitment to serve Allah, framing his decision as a personal duty rather than an act of self-sacrifice. He expressed a belief that he would enter Heaven and join the army of God, urging his parents not to worry about him.

On the night of June 19-20, 2021, he left Bulgaria by bus, arriving in Istanbul, where he immediately sought out a mosque and transportation to Hatay, close to the Syrian border. Following his departure, his father attempted to contact someone his son had known, ultimately sending money. This person, however, denied any connection to the young man and deleted the conversation.

The defendant later reached out to his mother via a different social network, informing her of his arrival in Syria. After this, there was no further communication. On June 29, 2021, his parents traveled to Turkey and reported their concerns to local authorities, who managed to locate him. He was subsequently sent to a repatriation center in Hatay for "violating a prohibited military zone," with Bulgarian authorities notified of the situation. On August 10 of this year, he was transferred to Bulgarian officials at the "Malko Tarnovo" checkpoint.

The young man was arrested and, prior to his court case, his detention status was changed to house arrest. The verdict from the Specialized Criminal Court (SGC) is not final and can be appealed in the Sofia Court of Appeal.