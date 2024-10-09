Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure

Politics | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure @Ministry of Defense

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. He made this statement following an inspection of the border fence conducted alongside Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Internal Affairs Minister Atanas Ilkov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, and Border Police Director Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov.

Glavchev reported that inspections carried out by air and ground revealed that any compromised sections of the fence are restored within 24 hours. He noted a specific 50-meter section along the Tunja River, which is monitored with patrols, ensuring that the situation remains under control.

In light of recent developments in the Middle East and increased migrant pressure, Glavchev indicated that additional measures would be implemented to enhance video surveillance along the Turkish border. This includes increasing the number of patrol personnel and vehicles. He also highlighted a significant decrease in migrant flows, which have fallen by 71% compared to 2023.

Furthermore, Glavchev addressed the organization of upcoming elections, stating that efforts are underway to ensure that the voting process mirrors the previous elections. He emphasized the importance of preventing any distortions, whether through paper ballots or electronic voting systems, and committed to ongoing vigilance against potential manipulations.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Glavchev, border, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Students Shine with Five Medals at International Astronomy Olympiad in Nepal

Bulgarian students have returned with five medals from the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Youth Olympiad held in Nepal

Society » Education | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgarian Farmers to Receive 200 Million Leva Compensation for Ukrainian Imports Impact

Bulgarian farmers impacted by the import of agricultural crops from Ukraine are set to receive 200 million leva in compensatio

Business » Industry | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 09:05

Kinematograf Unveils Contemporary Bulgarian Shorts in Upcoming Season

As autumn ushers in colder weather, bringing out coats and scarves, "Kinematograf," Bulgaria's largest short film platform, returns with its themed movie nights

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

New Air Defense Initiative Begins as Bulgaria Partners with Germany for IRIS-T SLM Systems

The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced

Politics » Defense | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Bulgarian Retailers Prepare for Euro Transition Amid Complex Changes

Retail chains in Bulgaria are actively preparing for the transition from the Bulgarian leva to the euro

Business » Finance | October 7, 2024, Monday // 12:06

Additional Funding for Bulgarian Farmers Amidst Protests Over Ukrainian Aid Delays

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional allocation of 200 million leva (100 million euros) to the State Fund "Agriculture" for "Ukrainian aid" to farmers in 2024

Business » Industry | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

GERB Demands Cancellation of Refugee Centers in 2 Sofia Districts

The GERB party plans to call on the Sofia Municipal Council to reverse its decision to establish refugee centers in the "Vitosha" and "Oborishte" districts

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 13:05

Borislav Sarafov Nominated for New Prosecutor General of Bulgaria

Stefan Petrov, representing the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) prosecutors, has proposed Borislav Sarafov as the new candidate for the prosecutor general of Bulgaria

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 10:02

New Air Defense Initiative Begins as Bulgaria Partners with Germany for IRIS-T SLM Systems

The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced

Politics » Defense | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Palestinian Ambassador Confirms Discussions on Release of Bulgarian Hostages from Galaxy Leader Ship

The Palestinian authorities will maintain their insistence on securing the release of the two Bulgarians captured from the Galaxy Leader ship

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17

Bulgaria to Open 719 Polling Stations Abroad for Early Elections; No Polling Stations in Israel and Lebanon

For the upcoming early elections in Bulgaria, 719 polling stations will be set up in 57 countrie

Politics | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 15:23

Bulgaria Prepares for Potential Migrant Wave Amid Middle East Conflicts

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed concern about the potential danger of a migrant wave heading toward Bulgaria

Politics | October 4, 2024, Friday // 14:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria