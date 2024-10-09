Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. He made this statement following an inspection of the border fence conducted alongside Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Internal Affairs Minister Atanas Ilkov, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, and Border Police Director Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov.

Glavchev reported that inspections carried out by air and ground revealed that any compromised sections of the fence are restored within 24 hours. He noted a specific 50-meter section along the Tunja River, which is monitored with patrols, ensuring that the situation remains under control.

In light of recent developments in the Middle East and increased migrant pressure, Glavchev indicated that additional measures would be implemented to enhance video surveillance along the Turkish border. This includes increasing the number of patrol personnel and vehicles. He also highlighted a significant decrease in migrant flows, which have fallen by 71% compared to 2023.

Furthermore, Glavchev addressed the organization of upcoming elections, stating that efforts are underway to ensure that the voting process mirrors the previous elections. He emphasized the importance of preventing any distortions, whether through paper ballots or electronic voting systems, and committed to ongoing vigilance against potential manipulations.