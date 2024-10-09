Trump Allegedly Had Multiple Private Talks with Putin Since Leaving Office
Donald Trump has reportedly had up to seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving the presidency. Additionally, he allegedly sent machines for testing coronavirus samples to the Russian leader during the pandemic's peak, according to journalist Bob Woodward in his upcoming book, War, as reported by AP.
These claims are detailed in Woodward's latest work, which also discusses President Joe Biden's dissatisfaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and highlights Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's use of disposable phones. Various US media outlets, including the Associated Press, have obtained advance copies of the book set for release next week.
Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, refuted Woodward's allegations, stating, "None of these stories made up by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly insane and deranged individual who suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Dementia Syndrome."
Woodward previously interviewed Trump for his 2021 book, Fear: Trump in the White House. Trump later filed a lawsuit, asserting that Woodward had no permission to publish the tapes of their conversations, which the publisher and journalist have denied.
The details regarding Trump's discussions with Putin stem from information provided by an anonymous source, specifically an aide to the former president, according to the New York Times.
