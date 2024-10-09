North Korea Cuts All Transport Links with South in Escalation of Tensions

World | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 10:34
North Korea will halt all road and rail connections with South Korea starting Wednesday in an effort to "completely separate" the two nations. The North's military announced plans to "permanently shut off and block the southern border" while reinforcing positions on its side of the boundary.

The Korean People’s Army (KPA) characterized this action as a "self-defensive measure" against what it perceives as threats from military exercises in South Korea and the ongoing presence of American nuclear assets in the area. This move signifies an escalation of hostilities, occurring at a time when tensions between the two Koreas are at their highest in years.

The KPA stated that "the acute military situation prevailing on the Korean peninsula" necessitated more decisive measures to effectively defend North Korea's national security, as reported by the state media outlet KCNA. However, the declaration is largely symbolic, as the roads and railways connecting North Korea and South Korea have been infrequently used and have seen gradual dismantling by North Korean authorities over the past year.

This announcement aligns with a broader effort by Pyongyang to reshape its relationship with the South and follows a series of provocative incidents that have further strained bilateral relations. These incidents have included missile launches and the release of hundreds of trash balloons across the southern border.

Notably, Kim Jong-un indicated at the beginning of 2023 that he was no longer pursuing reunification with South Korea, raising fears of potential conflict resuming on the peninsula. He suggested during a January meeting of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) that certain phrases related to unification should be removed from the DPRK's constitution.

While there were expectations for constitutional amendments regarding unification and border policies during this week’s SPA session, no such changes were announced. Analysts, including one from the Korea Institute for National Unification, speculated that North Korea might be awaiting the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections before making significant decisions.

It remains uncertain if North Korea's decision to sever all road and rail links to the South stemmed from discussions during the recent SPA session.

