Bulgaria to Observe Daylight Saving Time Change on Election Day

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Observe Daylight Saving Time Change on Election Day @Pixabay

On October 27, election day in Bulgaria, clocks will be set back one hour as the country transitions to winter time. This means that voters will enjoy an extra hour of sleep on that day.

While smartphones, tablets, and computers will automatically adjust to the new time, some devices may require manual changes.

With the shift, mornings and evenings will be darker, resulting in shorter daylight hours.

On the night of Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 October 2024, the time adjustment is one hour backwards (4:00 a.m. becomes 3:00 a.m.).

The practice of changing time in Europe dates back to 1916, with Bulgaria adopting it in 1979.

Tags: clocks, Bulgaria, election

