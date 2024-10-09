Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Ruse with Checkpoints and Inspections

October 9, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Ruse with Checkpoints and Inspections @Nova TV

In Ruse and the surrounding region, a specialized operation aimed at curbing vote-buying is currently underway, as announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The initiative involves personnel from all regional police departments, including those focused on combating economic and criminal offenses, security, territorial policing, traffic enforcement, and investigative roles. Additionally, staff from the Zonal Gendarmerie Department are participating in the campaign.

Checkpoints have been established at the entrances and exits of populated areas, neighborhoods, and hamlets. These checkpoints will operate at various times across all regional police divisions.

This campaign also targets conventional crime, aims to stabilize the security environment, and seeks to maintain public order and road safety. The operation is set to continue throughout the day.

Authorities are actively searching for perpetrators of crimes and other legal infractions. They are inspecting vehicles, individuals, properties, and locations suspected of engaging in activities that violate electoral laws. Inspections will also include commercial establishments, pawnshops, and venues selling firewood and groceries, particularly those giving away goods.

