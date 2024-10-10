Kyustendil Farmers Warn of Strike Over Delayed "Ukrainian Aid" Funds

Bulgarian farmers and grain producers in the Kyustendil region are expressing their dissatisfaction over the delayed payments promised under the "Ukrainian aid" scheme, BNT reports. Despite a recent meeting, they remain on high alert, prepared to strike if their concerns are not addressed.

Producers, including those from the village of Bagrentsi and beyond, are facing significant challenges, such as insufficient funds for reinvestment and looming obligations to suppliers and creditors. These issues are felt by farmers nationwide.

Rosen Yosifov, a local farmer, expressed his frustration, stating that they had an agreement with a signed memorandum to receive payments by September 30, but this did not happen. He mentioned that while the government announced a grant of 200 million leva, it should have been 325 million leva. The first tranche is now expected to be transferred by November 25. Yosifov emphasized the financial strain farmers are under due to the ongoing sowing season, noting they have had to take out loans while product prices remain low. He also highlighted price discrepancies, pointing out that while Ukrainian products exceed 900 leva per ton, local prices are around 850 leva, raising suspicions of cartel activity.

Valery Yovev, another grain producer, echoed these concerns, stating that the current situation leaves agriculture on the brink. He pointed out that the costs of production often outweigh the selling prices, with products costing 45 cents to produce and being sold at 37-38 cents. He added that if the next tranche is released by the end of the week, it could provide a temporary relief for farmers, who are struggling to meet the requirements set by the government due to the sluggish state of the agricultural sector.