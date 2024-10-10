Kyustendil Farmers Warn of Strike Over Delayed "Ukrainian Aid" Funds

Business » INDUSTRY | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Kyustendil Farmers Warn of Strike Over Delayed "Ukrainian Aid" Funds

Bulgarian farmers and grain producers in the Kyustendil region are expressing their dissatisfaction over the delayed payments promised under the "Ukrainian aid" scheme, BNT reports. Despite a recent meeting, they remain on high alert, prepared to strike if their concerns are not addressed.

Producers, including those from the village of Bagrentsi and beyond, are facing significant challenges, such as insufficient funds for reinvestment and looming obligations to suppliers and creditors. These issues are felt by farmers nationwide.

Rosen Yosifov, a local farmer, expressed his frustration, stating that they had an agreement with a signed memorandum to receive payments by September 30, but this did not happen. He mentioned that while the government announced a grant of 200 million leva, it should have been 325 million leva. The first tranche is now expected to be transferred by November 25. Yosifov emphasized the financial strain farmers are under due to the ongoing sowing season, noting they have had to take out loans while product prices remain low. He also highlighted price discrepancies, pointing out that while Ukrainian products exceed 900 leva per ton, local prices are around 850 leva, raising suspicions of cartel activity.

Valery Yovev, another grain producer, echoed these concerns, stating that the current situation leaves agriculture on the brink. He pointed out that the costs of production often outweigh the selling prices, with products costing 45 cents to produce and being sold at 37-38 cents. He added that if the next tranche is released by the end of the week, it could provide a temporary relief for farmers, who are struggling to meet the requirements set by the government due to the sluggish state of the agricultural sector.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: farmers, ukrainian aid, producers

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Farmers to Receive 200 Million Leva Compensation for Ukrainian Imports Impact

Bulgarian farmers impacted by the import of agricultural crops from Ukraine are set to receive 200 million leva in compensatio

Business » Industry | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 09:05

Additional Funding for Bulgarian Farmers Amidst Protests Over Ukrainian Aid Delays

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional allocation of 200 million leva (100 million euros) to the State Fund "Agriculture" for "Ukrainian aid" to farmers in 2024

Business » Industry | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:30

Over 1.6 Billion Leva to Support Young Farmers and Rural Development in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture is set to allocate over 1.6 billion leva to support young and new farmers as well as to invest in rural infrastructure

Business » Industry | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 14:19

Bulgarian Farmers Lag Behind EU Peers in Income and Agricultural Output

Despite Bulgaria's strong position in cereal production within the European Union

Business » Industry | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 13:54

Winegrowers in Pomorie Rally Against Ministry’s New Rules: Is the Future of Bulgarian Wine at Risk

In Pomorie, a protest by local wine producers saw a motorcade of tractors, harvesters, and cargo trucks take to the streets in response to new requirements set by the Ministry of Finance

Business » Industry | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:09

Vineyards in Distress: Bulgaria Predicts Higher Costs and Reduced Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria are raising concerns about the anticipated rise in wine grape prices and a decrease in yield

Business » Industry | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 11:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgarian Farmers to Receive 200 Million Leva Compensation for Ukrainian Imports Impact

Bulgarian farmers impacted by the import of agricultural crops from Ukraine are set to receive 200 million leva in compensatio

Business » Industry | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 09:05

Additional Funding for Bulgarian Farmers Amidst Protests Over Ukrainian Aid Delays

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional allocation of 200 million leva (100 million euros) to the State Fund "Agriculture" for "Ukrainian aid" to farmers in 2024

Business » Industry | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:30

Mining Industry Leads as Producer Prices Rise in Bulgaria

In Bulgaria, producer prices in August saw a 1.5% increase compared to the same month last year

Business » Industry | October 5, 2024, Saturday // 10:21

Bulgarian Fruit Crops Suffer Due to High Temperatures and Hailstorms

This year, Bulgaria saw a weaker fruit crop harvest compared to previous years

Business » Industry | October 5, 2024, Saturday // 09:46

Understanding the Social Impacts of Gaming: Community, Identity, and Challenges

An exploration of the social consequences of engaging in gaming activities, focusing on community dynamics, personal identity, and challenges faced by gamers.

Business » Industry | October 4, 2024, Friday // 07:04

Turkish Conglomerate Acquires Canadian Gold Mining Projects in Bulgaria

Canadian company Velocity Minerals, which oversees various gold and copper mining projects in Bulgaria, including Rozino and Iglika, has announced the sale of its Bulgarian assets to the Turkish conglomerate

Business » Industry | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria