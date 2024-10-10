Biden’s Canceled Trip Puts Ukraine Supporters’ Ramstein Summit in Doubt
The scheduled meeting of Ukraine's leading supporters in Germany is now uncertain after US President Joe Biden canceled his visit. The event, planned to take place in Ramstein, aimed to reaffirm international support for Ukraine, but Biden’s absence has raised concerns about its future.
Biden stayed in the US to oversee preparations for Hurricane Milton, which is approaching the Florida coast and expected to make landfall later today. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for over a million residents as the hurricane, with winds reaching speeds of around 270 km/h, threatens the region.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed understanding of Biden's decision, saying he expects the visit to be rescheduled. Reuters reported that the cancellation has dealt a blow to plans for the summit of Ukraine’s arms suppliers, which was initially designed to demonstrate strong backing for Kyiv.
The summit in Ramstein was set to open with a speech from Biden, followed by remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chancellor Scholz. Zelensky was expected to present his "victory plan" in front of 20 leaders, outlining concrete steps for achieving a fair and just end to the conflict.
