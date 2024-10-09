Sofia's Public Transport Faces Disruption as Workers Protest Against Political Inaction

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Sofia's Public Transport Faces Disruption as Workers Protest Against Political Inaction Photo: Stella Ivanova

Workers from the Metropolitan City Transport in Sofia are planning a protest, organized by the Federation of Transport Workers "Podkrepa" and the Union of Transport Trade Unions in Bulgaria, reports BNR. The protest is set to take place in front of the Metropolitan Municipality and aims to highlight unfulfilled promises made by politicians. Ivan Kirilov, the chairman of the Federation of Transport Workers "Podkrepa," emphasized in an interview with BNR, that the demonstration is not politically motivated and is unrelated to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Kirilov explained that if no satisfactory outcome is reached, public transport workers might stage an effective strike next week, halting services for an hour on a weekday morning between 8:00 and 9:00. He mentioned that the protest would escalate to this measure if their demands remain unaddressed.

The union leader noted that a meeting with Mayor Vasil Terziev, initially requested in August, only occurred at the beginning of October. Despite the meeting, the transport workers have yet to receive a definitive response from the mayor regarding whether he will honor the commitments outlined in the agreement.

Kirilov revealed that the union's intention is for the bonus system to be implemented in 2025. However, they are pressing for these changes to take effect within the current calendar year. He expressed skepticism over the delay, suggesting that it might be an attempt to defer the union's demands for wage increases until next year.

In an interview on BNR, Kirilov criticized the working conditions of transport employees, describing them as "degrading, disgusting, and unbearable." The unions remain firm in their stance, advocating for immediate improvements and urging authorities to act swiftly to avoid disruptions in public transport services.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transport, protest, sofia

Related Articles:

GERB Demands Cancellation of Refugee Centers in 2 Sofia Districts

|

Public Transport in Sofia to Halt for One Hour as Workers Demand Bonus Implementation

|

Environmental Group Uncovers Years of Concealed Air Quality Data in Sofia

|

Mayor Assures Sofia Residents: No Risks for Heating Season

|

Bulgargaz Blocks Accounts of Toplofikatsia Sofia Amid Ongoing Debt Crisis

|

32-Year-Old Dies in Fatal Scooter Collision with Pole in Sofia

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Nearly Half of Bulgarian Pensioners Face Poverty Risk, EC Report Reveals

Nearly half of Bulgaria's pensioners are at risk of poverty and social exclusion

Society | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 12:23

Warm and Clear Conditions Expected Throughout Bulgaria Today

On October 10, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather with a gentle southwesterly breeze

Society » Environment | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 08:16

Bulgaria Allocates Funds for Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria is set to extend humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the wake of severe flooding that occurred on October 4, 2024

Society » Incidents | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:21

Public Transport in Sofia to Halt for One Hour as Workers Demand Bonus Implementation

Public transport services in Sofia are set to halt for one hour on Friday due to ongoing protests by hundreds of employees and trade unions

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:08

Kinematograf Unveils Contemporary Bulgarian Shorts in Upcoming Season

As autumn ushers in colder weather, bringing out coats and scarves, "Kinematograf," Bulgaria's largest short film platform, returns with its themed movie nights

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Bulgaria to Observe Daylight Saving Time Change on Election Day

On October 27, election day in Bulgaria, clocks will be set back one hour as the country transitions to winter time

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria