Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians in Turkey

Two Bulgarians tragically lost their lives in a serious accident in the Bolu province of northern Turkey. The victims died after their car overturned from a height of 50 meters, leading to a fire that engulfed the vehicle. The incident was reported by Bolu Gundem.

On October 7, a Mercedes lost control and plummeted off the cliff. Following the accident, the car caught fire, trapping both the driver and passenger inside, where they succumbed to the flames. The fire quickly spread to the surrounding forest, prompting swift action from the fire department, which managed to control the blaze. Medical personnel at the scene confirmed the deaths of the two individuals.

Authorities, including the gendarmerie and health services, dispatched to the site have transported the victims' remains to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification. Subsequent examinations revealed that the deceased were 77-year-old Ahmet Temiz and his wife, Sainur Temiz, according to "Focus."

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.