New Air Defense Initiative Begins as Bulgaria Partners with Germany for IRIS-T SLM Systems
The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced. On October 7, an additional agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany and Diehl Defense, the manufacturer of the IRIS-T SLM systems, regarding the provision of an air defense complex for the Bulgarian Air Force.
This document follows the Program Agreement established between the German Federal Ministry of Defense and Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense for the joint procurement of the IRIS-T SLM systems. This agreement is part of the broader initiative known as the "European Sky Shield Initiative," aimed at enhancing ground-based air defense capabilities.
The initial program agreement was signed on September 6, 2024, by the defense ministers of both countries, as part of a project approved by the Bulgarian National Assembly for investment in the acquisition of IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems. This agreement signifies the formal beginning of the replacement of the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems.
