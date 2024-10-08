Bulgaria's October 9 Weather: Rain, Fog, and Mild Temperatures
The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 9 indicates partly cloudy skies overnight, accompanied by a light to moderate breeze. Overnight temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, with Sofia experiencing lows around 8°C.
In western Bulgaria, brief rain showers are anticipated, while fog may develop in some areas along the northern coast during the morning hours. A moderate southwest wind will prevail, shifting to a west-northwesterly direction after midday. Daytime highs are expected to be between 23°C and 28°C, with Sofia reaching around 22°C.
Along the coast, low cloud cover will create partly foggy conditions. Winds will be moderate, starting from the southeast and transitioning to the southwest in the evening. High temperatures on the coast will range from 21°C to 24°C, while the seawater temperature will be between 21°C and 22°C. Sea waves will measure around 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions are forecasted to become increasingly cloudy with rain expected. A strong wind from the southwest and west will be present, with highs reaching 17°C at 1,200 meters and around 11°C at 2,000 meters.
