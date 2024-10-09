France to Deliver Upgraded Mirage 2000 Fighters to Ukraine by Early 2025

France has announced that it will deliver Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, as stated by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. He shared this update on his "X" profile, noting that the aircraft will come equipped with new air-to-ground weapons and anti-radio-electronic warfare systems.

In addition to the aircraft delivery, Lecornu emphasized the ongoing training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics. This initiative follows French President Emmanuel Macron's earlier announcement in June regarding the transfer of an undisclosed number of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, along with plans for pilot training.

The Mirage-2000-5 fighter jets set for transfer to Ukraine are undergoing upgrades to enable them to effectively strike ground targets. This enhancement will be carried out at the General Directorate of Flight Tests in Cazaux, as reported by the French publication Sud Ouest.

Military experts, including reserve officer Andrey Kramarov from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have noted that the French Mirage-2000 fighters could serve as replacements for the Su-24 bombers currently utilized by the Ukrainian military. Kramarov highlighted that modern warfare conditions necessitate the use of versatile combat aircraft.