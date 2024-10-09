France to Deliver Upgraded Mirage 2000 Fighters to Ukraine by Early 2025

World » UKRAINE | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 18:32
Bulgaria: France to Deliver Upgraded Mirage 2000 Fighters to Ukraine by Early 2025 @Wikimedia Commons

France has announced that it will deliver Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025, as stated by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. He shared this update on his "X" profile, noting that the aircraft will come equipped with new air-to-ground weapons and anti-radio-electronic warfare systems.

In addition to the aircraft delivery, Lecornu emphasized the ongoing training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics. This initiative follows French President Emmanuel Macron's earlier announcement in June regarding the transfer of an undisclosed number of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, along with plans for pilot training.

The Mirage-2000-5 fighter jets set for transfer to Ukraine are undergoing upgrades to enable them to effectively strike ground targets. This enhancement will be carried out at the General Directorate of Flight Tests in Cazaux, as reported by the French publication Sud Ouest.

Military experts, including reserve officer Andrey Kramarov from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have noted that the French Mirage-2000 fighters could serve as replacements for the Su-24 bombers currently utilized by the Ukrainian military. Kramarov highlighted that modern warfare conditions necessitate the use of versatile combat aircraft.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, French, Mirage

Related Articles:

Pressure from Presidential Office Threatens Editorial Independence in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda, one of Ukraine's major news outlets, announced on October 9 that ongoing and systematic pressure from the President's Office is jeopardizing the outlet's operations and attempting to sway its editorial policy

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 15:32

Russian Forces Advance into Toretsk, Intensifying Battle on Ukraine’s Eastern Front

Late on October 7th, Russian forces entered the eastern outskirts of the Ukrainian frontline town of Toretsk

World » Ukraine | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 10:13

Russian Forces Execute 16 Ukrainian POWs in Largest Known Mass Killing (VIDEO)

Russian forces have executed 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district

World » Ukraine | October 4, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Russian Missile Attack Injures 10 in Kharkiv, Including a Child

A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured at least ten people last night

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 08:54

Romania to Launch Naval Base for Training Ukrainian Marines

Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26

Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk, Capture Key Village

Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 14:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Pressure from Presidential Office Threatens Editorial Independence in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda, one of Ukraine's major news outlets, announced on October 9 that ongoing and systematic pressure from the President's Office is jeopardizing the outlet's operations and attempting to sway its editorial policy

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 15:32

Biden’s Canceled Trip Puts Ukraine Supporters’ Ramstein Summit in Doubt

The scheduled meeting of Ukraine's leading supporters in Germany is now uncertain after US President Joe Biden canceled his visit

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 09:05

Harris Rejects Bilateral Talks with Putin Without Ukraine's Involvement

US Vice President Kamala Harris firmly asserted that she would not engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine without Ukrainian representation

World » Ukraine | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 14:32

Russian Forces Advance into Toretsk, Intensifying Battle on Ukraine’s Eastern Front

Late on October 7th, Russian forces entered the eastern outskirts of the Ukrainian frontline town of Toretsk

World » Ukraine | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 10:13

Ukraine's New Tactics in Donbas: Trading Territory for Russian Losses

The New York Times (NYT) has analyzed Ukraine's current military strategy in its ongoing war with Russia

World » Ukraine | October 7, 2024, Monday // 10:19

Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Feodosia Oil Terminal in Occupied Crimea

A fire erupted at the Feodosia oil depot in occupied Crimea following a drone strike

World » Ukraine | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria