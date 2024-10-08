Orban Advocates for Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of securing full Schengen membership for Bulgaria and Romania during his address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He described the complexities of Hungary’s presidency of the EU Council, stating that it is characterized more by political considerations than by bureaucratic processes.

Orban highlighted that one of Hungary's key priorities as the EU Council president is to advocate for the land entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. While both nations are currently part of the agreement, they are only permitted access by air and sea due to objections from Austria. He noted that efforts to push this issue forward are ongoing, asserting, “We are not far. But let me be honest, there is only one country that is still opposed,” a clear reference to Austria.

The prime minister reassured that he is committed to convincing EU members that integrating Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen is advantageous for the bloc. He argued that both countries are prepared to help secure the EU's external borders, currently defined by the border between Romania and Hungary. “This is against the interests of Hungary, Romania, and their peoples,” he stated.

In a conversation with journalists ahead of his speech to MEPs, Orban addressed a hypothetical question about Hungary's defense if it were not a NATO member. He stated that Hungary has a history of occupation by Russia and knows how to approach conflicts, negotiations, and strategic decisions. “We understand what it's all about. This is a complex issue, and we stand firmly with our Ukrainian friends to find a good policy, to fight, and to achieve a favorable outcome,” he remarked.

He reflected on Hungary’s previous experience as a member of the Warsaw Pact, describing it as a challenging period that has now ended. Orban is scheduled to deliver a speech outlining Hungary's priorities as the rotating president of the EU Council, an event that has been postponed multiple times. As of now, more than half of Hungary’s presidency has elapsed, having commenced on July 1 and set to conclude on December 31.