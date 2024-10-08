EU Launches Mobile App to Enhance Access to Free Wi-Fi for Citizens

World » EU | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 17:04
The European Health and Digitalization Executive Agency (HaDEA) has unveiled a new mobile application tied to the WiFi4EU initiative, designed to enhance citizens' access to complimentary high-speed internet in public areas across the European Union.

Launched by the European Commission, the WiFi4EU initiative offers municipalities within the EU vouchers valued at 15,000 euros to set up free Wi-Fi access points in various public locations, including parks, squares, public buildings, libraries, and health centers.

Available for download on HaDEA's official website, the mobile application will enable users to effortlessly locate and connect to WiFi4EU networks in their vicinity. The app features an interactive map showcasing all installed WiFi4EU access points, allowing citizens to quickly identify the nearest free Wi-Fi connection.

Furthermore, the app incorporates a feedback function that lets users share their experiences and report any connection problems. This feature will assist municipalities and the European Commission in enhancing service quality and addressing technical issues promptly.

The introduction of this application marks a significant advancement in the EU's commitment to closing the digital divide and ensuring that all citizens have equal access to high-speed internet, irrespective of their geographical location or socio-economic background.

By encouraging the use of free Wi-Fi hotspots and raising awareness of the initiative among European citizens, the WiFi4EU app is expected to facilitate the gathering of data on network usage. This information will aid the European Commission in evaluating the program's effectiveness and planning future enhancements.

