Mickoski: Bulgaria Is the Sole EU Member Opposing North Macedonia's Accession

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of the Republic of North Macedonia stated that among EU countries, Bulgaria stands alone in its lack of support for the nation’s accession to the bloc. In an interview with MRT TV, as reported by BGNES, he emphasized the importance of being part of the European family, noting that 26 member states back their bid, except for Bulgaria, which he attributed to its pre-election climate. Mickoski suggested that the situation would become clearer once the elections conclude.

He further explained that the ongoing negotiations with the EU will not resolve the country’s internal issues. The government is dedicated to addressing these internal problems first to create a predictable solution for EU integration. Mickoski highlighted that the negotiation process does not equate to immediate membership; rather, it is aimed at enhancing institutional capacity and developing new administrative skills. He asserted that it is up to their government to ensure they "do their homework" on this front.

Mickoski also remarked that Bulgaria has declined Viktor Orban's offer to mediate discussions between Skopje and Sofia, describing this decision as puzzling. He pointed out the contradiction in Bulgarian politicians' claims that mediation is unnecessary, despite previously characterizing the issue as a European Union problem. The Prime Minister noted that the EU President has called for dialogue, but Bulgarian officials are rejecting this, fostering doubts about the likelihood of a resolution.

He expressed a preference for negotiation over inaction, while acknowledging that past events have led to widespread disillusionment among citizens regarding the process of EU integration.

