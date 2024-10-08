Israeli Ground Offensive Begins in Lebanon; Iran Rallies Regional Support

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that they have launched a ground operation in southwestern Lebanon. In a statement, the Israeli military explained that these are "limited and targeted operations" aimed at increasing pressure on Hezbollah, the pro-Iranian Shiite group in Lebanon, which has fired numerous rockets at northern Israel.

Officials noted that the latest shelling targeted areas around Haifa in northern Israel, which they described as an "unprecedented" attack. A local mayor confirmed that, so far, there have been no reported casualties or damage.

Earlier, the IDF announced that a "precision, intelligence-driven strike" in Beirut killed Suhail Hussein Husseini, who is identified as Hezbollah's chief of staff. The Lebanese group has not yet issued any response to the claim.

Meanwhile, Iran activated its air defense systems in Isfahan, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as reported by DPA. The activation followed a series of explosions in the area, raising concerns of a possible Israeli attack in response to an Iranian missile strike that occurred last week. Isfahan is a significant location for Iran's defense industry and its nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned Israel of retaliation if Iranian infrastructure were targeted. Araghchi also began a regional diplomatic tour in Riyadh, seeking to form a coalition in response to what he described as "brutal attacks in Lebanon."