Bulgaria to Open 719 Polling Stations Abroad for Early Elections; No Polling Stations in Israel and Lebanon

For the upcoming early elections in Bulgaria, 719 polling stations will be set up in 57 countries. Today marks the deadline for Bulgaria’s diplomatic and consular officials to finalize their formation.

Tsvetozar Tomov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), expressed optimism that political parties would reach an agreement on the composition of the CECs abroad during consultations, despite tensions between the leaders of one of the parties.

According to legal requirements, any changes to the CECs abroad must be completed by October 19.

Tomov confirmed that the CEC has received recommendations from the executive authorities regarding voting arrangements in Turkey, which will host the most polling stations.

However, the CEC has yet to decide whether a specific commission member should be appointed to oversee voting in Turkey.

The CEC also reminded citizens that the deadline for applying to vote at their current address or using a mobile ballot box for people with disabilities is October 12, just four days away.

Due to the ongoing instability in the Middle East, there will be no polling stations in Israel and Lebanon for the parliamentary vote. This was confirmed by Tsvetozar Tomov during a briefing.