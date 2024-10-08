Bulgaria to Open 719 Polling Stations Abroad for Early Elections; No Polling Stations in Israel and Lebanon

Bulgaria Allocates Funds for Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria is set to extend humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the wake of severe flooding that occurred on October 4, 2024
For the upcoming early elections in Bulgaria, 719 polling stations will be set up in 57 countries. Today marks the deadline for Bulgaria’s diplomatic and consular officials to finalize their formation.
Tsvetozar Tomov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), expressed optimism that political parties would reach an agreement on the composition of the CECs abroad during consultations, despite tensions between the leaders of one of the parties.
According to legal requirements, any changes to the CECs abroad must be completed by October 19.
Tomov confirmed that the CEC has received recommendations from the executive authorities regarding voting arrangements in Turkey, which will host the most polling stations.
However, the CEC has yet to decide whether a specific commission member should be appointed to oversee voting in Turkey.
The CEC also reminded citizens that the deadline for applying to vote at their current address or using a mobile ballot box for people with disabilities is October 12, just four days away.
Due to the ongoing instability in the Middle East, there will be no polling stations in Israel and Lebanon for the parliamentary vote. This was confirmed by Tsvetozar Tomov during a briefing.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday
The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced
The Palestinian authorities will maintain their insistence on securing the release of the two Bulgarians captured from the Galaxy Leader ship
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed concern about the potential danger of a migrant wave heading toward Bulgaria
Following an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria currently faces no direct threat
A national survey conducted by bTV in collaboration with "Market Links" reveals that six parties are poised to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly
