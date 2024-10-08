Bulgaria to Open 719 Polling Stations Abroad for Early Elections; No Polling Stations in Israel and Lebanon

Politics | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 15:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Open 719 Polling Stations Abroad for Early Elections; No Polling Stations in Israel and Lebanon

For the upcoming early elections in Bulgaria, 719 polling stations will be set up in 57 countries. Today marks the deadline for Bulgaria’s diplomatic and consular officials to finalize their formation.

Tsvetozar Tomov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), expressed optimism that political parties would reach an agreement on the composition of the CECs abroad during consultations, despite tensions between the leaders of one of the parties.

According to legal requirements, any changes to the CECs abroad must be completed by October 19.

Tomov confirmed that the CEC has received recommendations from the executive authorities regarding voting arrangements in Turkey, which will host the most polling stations.

However, the CEC has yet to decide whether a specific commission member should be appointed to oversee voting in Turkey.

The CEC also reminded citizens that the deadline for applying to vote at their current address or using a mobile ballot box for people with disabilities is October 12, just four days away.

Due to the ongoing instability in the Middle East, there will be no polling stations in Israel and Lebanon for the parliamentary vote. This was confirmed by Tsvetozar Tomov during a briefing.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elections, polling station

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Allocates Funds for Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria is set to extend humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the wake of severe flooding that occurred on October 4, 2024

Society » Incidents | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:21

Bulgaria to Observe Daylight Saving Time Change on Election Day

On October 27, election day in Bulgaria, clocks will be set back one hour as the country transitions to winter time

Society | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 14:15

Bulgarian Sentenced to Seven Years for Radicalization and Actions in Syria

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for murder and grievous bodily harm in Syria

Crime | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:23

Bulgaria's October 9 Weather: Rain, Fog, and Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 9 indicates partly cloudy skies overnight, accompanied by a light to moderate breeze

Society » Environment | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 19:02

Orban Advocates for Full Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the importance of securing full Schengen membership for Bulgaria and Romania during his address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg

World » EU | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 18:27

Mickoski: Bulgaria Is the Sole EU Member Opposing North Macedonia's Accession

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of the Republic of North Macedonia stated that among EU countries, Bulgaria stands alone in its lack of support for the nation’s accession to the bloc

World » Southeast Europe | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 16:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Enhances Border Security Amid Rising Migrant Pressure

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced that the entire barrier along the Bulgarian-Turkish border is fully operational during the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday

Politics | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 12:17

New Air Defense Initiative Begins as Bulgaria Partners with Germany for IRIS-T SLM Systems

The process of upgrading the Bulgarian Army's air defense systems has officially commenced

Politics » Defense | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 08:25

Palestinian Ambassador Confirms Discussions on Release of Bulgarian Hostages from Galaxy Leader Ship

The Palestinian authorities will maintain their insistence on securing the release of the two Bulgarians captured from the Galaxy Leader ship

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17

Bulgaria Prepares for Potential Migrant Wave Amid Middle East Conflicts

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed concern about the potential danger of a migrant wave heading toward Bulgaria

Politics | October 4, 2024, Friday // 14:19

Bulgaria Faces No Direct Threat Amid Middle East Conflicts, Says President Radev

Following an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria currently faces no direct threat

Politics » Defense | October 4, 2024, Friday // 13:38

Survey: Six Parties Set to Enter Bulgaria's National Assembly

A national survey conducted by bTV in collaboration with "Market Links" reveals that six parties are poised to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 4, 2024, Friday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria