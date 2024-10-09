Harris Rejects Bilateral Talks with Putin Without Ukraine's Involvement

World » UKRAINE | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Harris Rejects Bilateral Talks with Putin Without Ukraine's Involvement

US Vice President Kamala Harris firmly asserted that she would not engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine without Ukrainian representation. In an interview with CBS, Harris stated, "Should we discuss the issue bilaterally - without Ukraine? No! Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine."

Harris emphasized that the United States is dedicated to supporting Ukraine in its defense against what she termed unprovoked Russian aggression. She also took the opportunity to criticize her presidential rival from the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump.

"If Donald Trump was president, Putin would be in Kyiv right now," Harris remarked, suggesting that Trump's approach to ending the conflict would amount to a capitulation for Ukraine. She highlighted her belief that Trump’s notion of resolving the war within a day of his potential return to the White House would undermine Ukrainian sovereignty.

