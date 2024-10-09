Harris Rejects Bilateral Talks with Putin Without Ukraine's Involvement

Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depot in Bryansk Region with Drone Strike
Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region
US Vice President Kamala Harris firmly asserted that she would not engage in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine without Ukrainian representation. In an interview with CBS, Harris stated, "Should we discuss the issue bilaterally - without Ukraine? No! Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine."
Harris emphasized that the United States is dedicated to supporting Ukraine in its defense against what she termed unprovoked Russian aggression. She also took the opportunity to criticize her presidential rival from the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump.
"If Donald Trump was president, Putin would be in Kyiv right now," Harris remarked, suggesting that Trump's approach to ending the conflict would amount to a capitulation for Ukraine. She highlighted her belief that Trump’s notion of resolving the war within a day of his potential return to the White House would undermine Ukrainian sovereignty.
Ukrainska Pravda, one of Ukraine's major news outlets, announced on October 9 that ongoing and systematic pressure from the President's Office is jeopardizing the outlet's operations and attempting to sway its editorial policy
The scheduled meeting of Ukraine's leading supporters in Germany is now uncertain after US President Joe Biden canceled his visit
France has announced that it will deliver Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025,
Late on October 7th, Russian forces entered the eastern outskirts of the Ukrainian frontline town of Toretsk
The New York Times (NYT) has analyzed Ukraine's current military strategy in its ongoing war with Russia
A fire erupted at the Feodosia oil depot in occupied Crimea following a drone strike
