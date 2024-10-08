Gaza Conflict Toll Surpasses 42,000 Dead Amid Ongoing Israeli Military Operations
The number of Palestinians reported killed in Gaza since the onset of the conflict has surpassed 42,000
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza overnight resulted in the deaths of at least 25 individuals, including six children and two women. The bodies were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which provided an updated casualty count early on Tuesday as more remains were recovered from the debris. Two of the strikes targeted residences in the Bureij refugee camp.
The Palestinian death toll in the ongoing conflict has approached 42,000, with nearly 100,000 people reported injured over the past year. The majority of those killed have been children and women.
The number of Palestinians reported killed in Gaza since the onset of the conflict has surpassed 42,000
Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region
Democracy in Georgia is facing significant threats, according to a statement from the European Parliament's press office
Ukrainska Pravda, one of Ukraine's major news outlets, announced on October 9 that ongoing and systematic pressure from the President's Office is jeopardizing the outlet's operations and attempting to sway its editorial policy
The European Union has launched a humanitarian airlift operation to Lebanon
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched a direct criticism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a recent session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023