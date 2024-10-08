Israeli Airstrikes Claim 25 Lives in Central Gaza, Including Women and Children

World | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Israeli Airstrikes Claim 25 Lives in Central Gaza, Including Women and Children

Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza overnight resulted in the deaths of at least 25 individuals, including six children and two women. The bodies were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which provided an updated casualty count early on Tuesday as more remains were recovered from the debris. Two of the strikes targeted residences in the Bureij refugee camp.

The Palestinian death toll in the ongoing conflict has approached 42,000, with nearly 100,000 people reported injured over the past year. The majority of those killed have been children and women.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, Israeli, Palestinian

Related Articles:

Gaza Conflict Toll Surpasses 42,000 Dead Amid Ongoing Israeli Military Operations

The number of Palestinians reported killed in Gaza since the onset of the conflict has surpassed 42,000

World | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

Israel Targets Hezbollah Leadership as US, Arab States Pursue Ceasefire Talks

Hezbollah has softened its stance on linking a ceasefire in Lebanon with a truce in Gaza, as Israeli ground operations continue along the Lebanese-Israeli border

World | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 08:51

Palestinian Ambassador Confirms Discussions on Release of Bulgarian Hostages from Galaxy Leader Ship

The Palestinian authorities will maintain their insistence on securing the release of the two Bulgarians captured from the Galaxy Leader ship

Politics » Diplomacy | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17

Israeli Ground Offensive Begins in Lebanon; Iran Rallies Regional Support

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that they have launched a ground operation in southwestern Lebanon

World | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 15:29

Hezbollah Strikes Haifa as Israel Marks One Year Since Hamas Attack

Rockets launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah group struck the Israeli city of Haifa early today, Israeli police reported

World | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:07

Strikes Near Russian-Operated Air Base in Syria Mark New Phase in Israel's Military Campaign

Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base

World » Russia | October 4, 2024, Friday // 11:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Gaza Conflict Toll Surpasses 42,000 Dead Amid Ongoing Israeli Military Operations

The number of Palestinians reported killed in Gaza since the onset of the conflict has surpassed 42,000

World | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depot in Bryansk Region with Drone Strike

Ukraine executed a drone strike on a significant ammunition depot located in Russia's Bryansk region

World » Russia | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

EU Parliament Condemns Democratic Decline in Georgia, Calls for Action

Democracy in Georgia is facing significant threats, according to a statement from the European Parliament's press office

World » EU | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 16:55

Pressure from Presidential Office Threatens Editorial Independence in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda, one of Ukraine's major news outlets, announced on October 9 that ongoing and systematic pressure from the President's Office is jeopardizing the outlet's operations and attempting to sway its editorial policy

World » Ukraine | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 15:32

EU Launches Humanitarian Airlift to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis

The European Union has launched a humanitarian airlift operation to Lebanon

World » EU | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 14:38

'Would You Blame the Hungarians for 1956?': Von der Leyen Challenges Orban in Fiery European Parliament Exchange

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched a direct criticism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a recent session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

World » EU | October 9, 2024, Wednesday // 13:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria