Israeli Airstrikes Claim 25 Lives in Central Gaza, Including Women and Children

Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza overnight resulted in the deaths of at least 25 individuals, including six children and two women. The bodies were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which provided an updated casualty count early on Tuesday as more remains were recovered from the debris. Two of the strikes targeted residences in the Bureij refugee camp.

The Palestinian death toll in the ongoing conflict has approached 42,000, with nearly 100,000 people reported injured over the past year. The majority of those killed have been children and women.