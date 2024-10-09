Day of Mourning Declared in Bosnia and Herzegovina Amid Flood and Landslide Tragedy

October 8, 2024, Tuesday
A Day of Mourning has been declared across Bosnia and Herzegovina in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to the recent floods and landslides. At least 20 fatalities have been reported as a result of these natural disasters. The decision for this observance was made by the Entity Governments for both Entities and the Brčko District Government.

To mark the Day of Mourning, flags will be displayed at half-mast on all buildings belonging to legislative, executive, and judicial authorities, as well as public institutions and other legal entities throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina. Additionally, cultural and entertainment events are prohibited in public spaces on this day, and media outlets must adjust their programming accordingly.

Ongoing search efforts are focused on locating nine individuals reported missing, including five in Jablanica and four in Konjic, as per the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton authorities. The floods have not only caused loss of life but also resulted in significant material damage. Support is being sent to the affected areas from various regional countries, the European Union, and Turkey.

The Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) has initiated a fundraising campaign to aid the victims of the floods that struck on October 4, 2024. Flash floods impacted five municipalities: Jablanica, Konjic, Kreševo, Fojnica, and Kiseljak. Jablanica was further affected by an earthquake, complicating the situation.

The BRC has reported that the current crisis is dire, with at least 18 confirmed deaths, 12 individuals missing, and around 50 people displaced. More than 5,000 individuals have been affected, although these figures may not be final, as several municipalities remain isolated, hindering rescue and communication efforts. The lack of phone and internet connectivity exacerbates the challenges faced by rescue teams.

The Red Cross organization has expressed its condolences and urged for assistance to the affected population in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Donations can be made to a designated bank account to support the relief efforts. The BRC and the Red Cross of Bosnia and Herzegovina are part of a mutual aid network called "Neighbors Help First," and the Bulgarian BRC teams are prepared to offer help if necessary.

On the evening of October 4, Radio Liberty Europe reported 19 victims from the floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. President Rumen Radev extended his heartfelt condolences via a post on the social media platform X and expressed readiness to provide support. The Government Information Service announced on October 6 that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense are prepared to offer humanitarian assistance in response to the flooding crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

floods, Bosnia, mourning, Bulgaria

