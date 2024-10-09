Russian Forces Advance into Toretsk, Intensifying Battle on Ukraine’s Eastern Front

Bulgaria: Russian Forces Advance into Toretsk, Intensifying Battle on Ukraine’s Eastern Front

Late on October 7th, Russian forces entered the eastern outskirts of the Ukrainian frontline town of Toretsk, less than a week after seizing control of Vuhledar, according to reports by Reuters and The Kyiv Independent, citing Ukraine’s military. Moscow’s forces have steadily advanced, demonstrating their superiority in manpower and resources, while Ukraine continues to call for increased weapon supplies from its Western allies.

Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Luhansk Task Force, told a national Ukrainian broadcaster that the situation remains fluid, with intense fighting occurring at nearly every entry point into the city. She explained, “The Russians have entered from the eastern outskirts, but the situation is constantly evolving. Sometimes we manage to destroy their firing positions, and sometimes they destroy ours. We are constantly regrouping and trying to retake the positions Russia has seized.”

Meanwhile, Russian military bloggers, including those managing the prominent Telegram channel Rybar, reported that Russian troops continue to push towards the city center. The Russian defense ministry, which had announced earlier on October 7th that its forces targeted troops and equipment in several nearby settlements, including Toretsk, did not provide further comments.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces launched 11 attacks on Toretsk and nearby settlements on October 7th, followed by 12 additional ground assaults during the night of October 8th. Monitoring group DeepState indicated that Russian troops now control much of the eastern outskirts, with areas such as Pivnice, Zalizne, Druzhba, and Pivdenne either partially or fully under Russian control.

Toretsk, located close to territories seized by Russian-backed separatists in 2014, has long served as a key defensive position for Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his military leaders to do “everything possible” to slow Russia’s progress along the front line, as the loss of Toretsk could significantly impact Kyiv’s defenses.

For Russia, capturing Toretsk would advance its long-term objective of seizing control of the Donbas region. Ukrainian military experts warn that if Toretsk falls, Russian forces could potentially block major supply routes, including the critical Pokrovska-Kostiantynivka road that links Kyiv’s operational rear to the battlefield.

After failing to capture Kyiv in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted his focus to the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland. Since then, the region has seen some of the largest and most intense battles in Europe in decades, as Moscow continues its campaign to secure strategic gains.

