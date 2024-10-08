IDF Strike Eliminates Senior Hezbollah Commander in Beirut

World | October 8, 2024, Tuesday // 09:49
Bulgaria: IDF Strike Eliminates Senior Hezbollah Commander in Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a precise operation on Monday, eliminating Suhail Hussein Husseini, a key Hezbollah commander in the Beirut region. Husseini was a senior figure within Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, involved in coordinating weapon transfers from Iran and distributing advanced armaments among Hezbollah units.

Husseini’s responsibilities extended beyond logistics, as he also oversaw Hezbollah's headquarters, which managed the group's various units and logistical operations. The headquarters included Hezbollah’s Research and Development Unit, which was tasked with producing missiles and managing the storage and movement of weapons across Lebanon.

He also played a central role in planning and financing Hezbollah's operations, including orchestrating attacks against Israel and Syria from within Lebanese territory. Husseini's elimination marks a significant blow to the operational capacity and strategic planning of the terror group.

Following the announcement, Maj.-Gen. Guy Tzur of the IDF gave an interview to 103FM, where he commented on the strike. Tzur noted that while the elimination of Husseini was an achievement, it highlighted a broader issue: military actions should be tied to political objectives for greater effectiveness.

He elaborated that although he does not support individual targeted assassinations, the ongoing campaign to dismantle Hezbollah's command structure is critical and must persist. Tzur emphasized that the IDF's operations have significantly impacted Hezbollah’s capabilities, and efforts should continue until UN Resolution 1559, which calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament, can be enforced.

