EU Pushes for Schengen Entry of Bulgaria and Romania by Year-End

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg, urging the abolition of land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by the end of 2024. She emphasized that both countries had fulfilled all necessary requirements to join the Schengen area, highlighting the importance of free movement for EU citizens.

The debate took place amid Germany’s decision to reintroduce checks on its borders with France, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland. Johansson reiterated that the principle of free movement is a fundamental right for Europeans and that Bulgaria and Romania had exceeded expectations in meeting the Schengen criteria.

A crucial decision regarding the removal of land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania is set to be made on Thursday. Johansson participated in a discussion about Schengen’s future during the European Parliament’s new plenary session. Currently, Austria remains the only country vetoing the full integration of Sofia and Bucharest into the Schengen area.

Johansson expressed her pride in being part of the Schengen zone, describing it as the largest area of free movement globally, with 450 million people across 29 countries enjoying passport-free travel. She reflected on the progress made during the current mandate, noting the successful inclusion of Croatia, Bulgaria, and Romania. Johansson called on the Justice and Homeland Security Council to take the final step to lift land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by year’s end, stressing that the two countries had more than earned their place within Schengen.