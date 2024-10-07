Clear Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria on October 8

Society | October 7, 2024, Monday // 19:06
Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria on October 8 @Pixabay

On October 8, Bulgaria will experience mainly sunny weather, although fog and low visibility are expected in the lowlands before noon. Cloudiness will increase in the afternoon, accompanied by a light southerly wind. Temperatures are set to rise, with highs ranging from 23°C to 28°C, and around 24°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny with a gentle southerly breeze. High temperatures will reach between 21°C and 23°C, while seawater temperatures are around 21°C to 22°C.

In the mountains, expect primarily sunny conditions as well, with light to moderate winds from the south. Temperatures are predicted to be approximately 19°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and about 12°C at 2,000 meters.

