Clear Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria on October 8
On October 8, Bulgaria will experience mainly sunny weather, although fog and low visibility are expected in the lowlands before noon. Cloudiness will increase in the afternoon, accompanied by a light southerly wind. Temperatures are set to rise, with highs ranging from 23°C to 28°C, and around 24°C in Sofia.
Along the coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny with a gentle southerly breeze. High temperatures will reach between 21°C and 23°C, while seawater temperatures are around 21°C to 22°C.
In the mountains, expect primarily sunny conditions as well, with light to moderate winds from the south. Temperatures are predicted to be approximately 19°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and about 12°C at 2,000 meters.
Over 300 Fatalities in Bulgarian Road Accidents Since Start of 2024
Since the beginning of the year up to September 30, nine children between the ages of 0 and 17 have died in traffic accidents in Bulgari
Greek Researchers Join Bulgarian Expedition to Antarctica, Thanking Their Hosts
Greek scientists have expressed their gratitude to Bulgaria for including them in an upcoming expedition to Antarctica
Clear Skies Dominate Bulgaria's Weather with Isolated Showers in the East
Monday's weather will be mostly sunny, with the possibility of rain showers in parts of Eastern Bulgaria
Shifting Perspectives: Why Affluent City Dwellers Are Ditching Their Cars
A recent report from consulting firm Arthur D. Little highlights a trend where wealthy individuals in urban areas are increasingly abandoning their cars
Strong Winds and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend
Overnight and into tomorrow, widespread precipitation is expected, with more intense thunderstorms in Western and Central Bulgaria
Revolutionary 3D Human Skin Prototype Developed by Bulgarian Scientists to Transform Medical Research
Bulgarian researchers from the "Plant Cell Biotechnology" department at the Center for Plant System Biology and Biotechnology