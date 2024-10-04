Plovdiv Airport Resumes Direct Service to Manchester, Tickets Now Available

Plovdiv Airport has announced the resumption of direct flights to Manchester, with the inaugural flight scheduled to depart on December 14, as reported by Plovdiv24.bg. This development comes thanks to the support from the Development Fund, which has been instrumental in facilitating this service.

The new flights will be available twice a week, offering convenient departures from Plovdiv at 11:40 a.m. Tickets for these flights are currently on sale, with prices starting at 25-30 euros for a one-way trip.

Airport officials clarified that decisions to establish new routes rest with the airlines, which evaluate the interest and market viability of each destination. Plovdiv Airport is committed to investing in infrastructure improvements to enhance conditions for passengers and partners alike. However, the introduction of new routes relies on the backing of the Plovdiv Airport Development Fund, which provides financial support through local municipalities, businesses, and the community.

In a statement, Plovdiv Airport expressed optimism about expanding its flight network, emphasizing that collaborative efforts could lead to increased travel opportunities to and from Plovdiv.