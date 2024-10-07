Bulgaria Commits to 3% Budget Deficit in 2025, Finance Minister Confirms
Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lyudmila Petkova, confirmed that the draft budget for 2025 will target a deficit of no more than 3% of the country’s GDP. This assurance was made during a meeting with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni ahead of the Eurogroup meeting, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.
The discussion also covered the progress of Bulgaria's Recovery Plan, including the government’s proposed amendments and the specifics of the REPowerEU chapter.
Petkova emphasized that the caretaker government will push for the National Assembly to debate and approve these changes, stressing the urgent need to act to prevent the country from losing billions of leva in funding under the plan.
Bulgarian Retailers Prepare for Euro Transition Amid Complex Changes
Retail chains in Bulgaria are actively preparing for the transition from the Bulgarian leva to the euro
Rising Debt Among Young Bulgarians: A Concern for Financial Literacy
The number of young people up to the age of 25 who are heavily in debt is on the rise in Bulgaria
Gross External Debt in Bulgaria Climbs, Driven by Long-Term Liabilities
At the end of July 2024, Bulgaria's gross external debt reached 43.69 billion euros
Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by December
Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance is optimistic that the final requirement for joining the Eurozone will be met by December
Majority of Bulgarians Report Decreased Savings Amid Inflation Surge
A sociological survey conducted by the Trend agency and commissioned by the Expert Club for Economics and Politics (EKIP) reveals that 73% of Bulgarians feel their savings have diminished due to high inflation since mid-2021.
Kristalina Georgieva: Bulgaria Still Has a Path to Eurozone Entry in 2025
Bulgaria still has a chance to join the Eurozone next year, according to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund