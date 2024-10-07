Bulgaria Commits to 3% Budget Deficit in 2025, Finance Minister Confirms

Business » FINANCE | October 7, 2024, Monday // 18:44
Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lyudmila Petkova, confirmed that the draft budget for 2025 will target a deficit of no more than 3% of the country’s GDP. This assurance was made during a meeting with European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni ahead of the Eurogroup meeting, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

The discussion also covered the progress of Bulgaria's Recovery Plan, including the government’s proposed amendments and the specifics of the REPowerEU chapter.

Petkova emphasized that the caretaker government will push for the National Assembly to debate and approve these changes, stressing the urgent need to act to prevent the country from losing billions of leva in funding under the plan.

