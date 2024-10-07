Trump Warns of Close Election, Urges Massive Turnout for Clear Victory

Bulgaria: Trump Warns of Close Election, Urges Massive Turnout for Clear Victory

Former US President Donald Trump has urged voters to turn out in record numbers for the upcoming presidential election, emphasizing the need for a strong mandate from the American people, as reported by The Hill. Speaking at a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin, Trump called on his supporters in this critical battleground state and across the nation to mobilize ahead of Election Day, which is now less than a month away.

The Wisconsin rally followed Trump's return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he faced an assassination attempt earlier this year on July 13. Trump highlighted Wisconsin's strategic importance, declaring, “If we win Wisconsin, we win the presidency.” His remarks are aimed at galvanizing support in this pivotal state, as well as others like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Minnesota, and North Carolina, which are expected to play decisive roles in the election outcome.

During the two-hour event, Trump addressed a wide range of issues, including the response to Hurricane Helene and the importance of ensuring that only US citizens with valid identification are allowed to vote. Polling data in swing states and nationwide show a tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, with most results indicating a close contest within the margin of error.

Currently, Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate, while Republicans control the House with a slim lead. According to CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten, Harris has an edge in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while Trump leads in others such as North Carolina, Arizona, and Georgia. The race remains extremely close, with Harris holding a slight advantage.

Trump underscored the importance of gaining a decisive mandate, encouraging his base to mobilize. He argued that the high voter turnout he achieved in 2020 was historic for a sitting president, and he claimed that recent global events, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Hamas's attack on Israel, and high inflation, would not have occurred if he had remained in office.

Both Trump and Harris are pushing for a clear win that would grant their party control over Congress, allowing them to implement their respective legislative agendas. However, current polling suggests the election may yield a divided government similar to the existing one, even if one party manages to win both the presidency and control of Congress, as noted by The Hill.

