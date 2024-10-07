Over 300 Fatalities in Bulgarian Road Accidents Since Start of 2024

Since the beginning of the year up to September 30, nine children between the ages of 0 and 17 have died in traffic accidents in Bulgaria, and 964 others have been injured, Commissioner Dimitar Michev, head of the "Road Police" department at the Main Directorate "National Police," reported at a briefing. Michev highlighted the issue of children wearing dark clothing and stressed the need for reflective elements to increase their visibility.

The fatalities included two children under six years old. In the 6-9 age group, one child died, while 146 were injured. Among children aged 10 to 14, there were two deaths and 306 injuries, and in the 15-17 age group, four died, and 355 were injured.

During the first nine months of 2024, there were 5,408 traffic accidents across Bulgaria, resulting in 338 deaths and 6,818 injuries. Michev also announced that the "Road Police" are currently conducting operations in Dobrich and Yambol, with similar actions planned in Targovishte and Pazardzhik on October 10.

A police operation has been launched today to check the use of seat belts and child seats. Michev noted that data is continuously analyzed, and police operations are organized as needed to address specific issues.

Statistics from the Ministry of the Interior show that the leading causes of road accidents are speeding, failing to yield, and entering the opposite lane. Most incidents occur between 5 and 6 p.m., a time that also saw the highest number of fatalities—26—over the past nine months. Pedestrian fatalities totaled 81, reflecting an increase in this category.

Regarding young drivers, women with up to two years of driving experience were responsible for 13% of violations, compared to 8% for men. Additionally, accidents caused by foreign drivers amounted to 231, with 17 fatalities and 355 injuries.

The "Road Police" currently use 299 speed detection devices, 804 for detecting alcohol consumption, 29 alcohol analyzers, and 300 drug detection devices. Commissioner Michev stated that the number of drivers caught under the influence of alcohol or drugs has decreased by 258 and 329 cases respectively compared to the previous year. In 2024, 5,723 drivers were caught without licenses, and 24,527 licenses were revoked. Additionally, 2,621 drivers were caught operating vehicles without the required category.

From August 4, 2023, to October 3, 2024, a total of 857 vehicles were confiscated for the state. Authorities issued 2,228,996 documents for administrative violations, including fines and electronic slips. Among these, 1,083,103 electronic slips were issued, and there were 8,356 cases of alcohol violations, with 3,249 instances over the legal limit of 1.2 per thousand. Drug and drug analogue violations numbered 3,126, with 800 refusals for alcohol tests and 1,260 refusals for drug tests.

For electronic fines issued in 2024, 43% have yet to be delivered, and for those issued in the past three years, 26% remain undelivered. In total, 192,830 paid documents have been processed, amounting to over 14 million leva.