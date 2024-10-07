Borrell: Without Western Support, Ukraine Could Fall to Putin in 15 Days

World » EU | October 7, 2024, Monday // 14:30
Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, stated that if Western allies cease their support for Ukraine, the war would end in just 15 days, leading to a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comment was reported by the business newspaper 20minutos.

Borrell acknowledged that many want a swift resolution to the conflict, including the Ukrainian people themselves. However, he stressed that the outcome of the war is crucial. "If we stop supporting Ukraine, in fifteen days, the war will end, and Putin will have succeeded. But is this what we want for the Ukrainians and our own security as Europeans?" he questioned.

He emphasized the importance of continued support so that when negotiations with Russia eventually take place, Ukraine can secure terms that protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Borrell has previously advocated for Ukraine's right to strike deep into Russian territory, arguing that Putin is attempting to leverage energy disruptions to achieve what he cannot accomplish militarily. He highlighted that Western allies are committed to supporting Ukraine through all necessary means and that energy resilience will be critical in the upcoming winter. He noted that EU aid to Ukraine has now surpassed €130 billion.

