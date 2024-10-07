Borrell: Without Western Support, Ukraine Could Fall to Putin in 15 Days

Ukraine's New Tactics in Donbas: Trading Territory for Russian Losses
The New York Times (NYT) has analyzed Ukraine's current military strategy in its ongoing war with Russia
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat, stated that if Western allies cease their support for Ukraine, the war would end in just 15 days, leading to a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comment was reported by the business newspaper 20minutos.
Borrell acknowledged that many want a swift resolution to the conflict, including the Ukrainian people themselves. However, he stressed that the outcome of the war is crucial. "If we stop supporting Ukraine, in fifteen days, the war will end, and Putin will have succeeded. But is this what we want for the Ukrainians and our own security as Europeans?" he questioned.
He emphasized the importance of continued support so that when negotiations with Russia eventually take place, Ukraine can secure terms that protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Borrell has previously advocated for Ukraine's right to strike deep into Russian territory, arguing that Putin is attempting to leverage energy disruptions to achieve what he cannot accomplish militarily. He highlighted that Western allies are committed to supporting Ukraine through all necessary means and that energy resilience will be critical in the upcoming winter. He noted that EU aid to Ukraine has now surpassed €130 billion.
European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg
In December, Poland commenced the construction of its East Shield along the borders with Russia and Belarus
The rising cost of living and prices are the main factors driving Bulgarians to vote in the European elections
A source from the Hungarian EU presidency expressed optimism regarding the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area
The European Commission has issued an official warning to Bulgaria, along with two other member states
Ekaterina Zaharieva, the Bulgarian nominee for European Commissioner, has reportedly built a significant real estate portfolio
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023