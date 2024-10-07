Greek Researchers Join Bulgarian Expedition to Antarctica, Thanking Their Hosts

October 7, 2024
Bulgaria: Greek Researchers Join Bulgarian Expedition to Antarctica, Thanking Their Hosts

Greek scientists have expressed their gratitude to Bulgaria for including them in an upcoming expedition to Antarctica.

For the first time, two Greek scientists will participate in this Bulgarian-led expedition, traveling aboard the Bulgarian research vessel. Simeon Konstantinidis, president of the non-governmental organization "Greek Society of the Polar Zone," shared his appreciation in an interview, stating, “I thank Bulgaria for opening the doors of the Bulgarian base for us.”

One of the Greek researchers specializes in astrophysics and plans to collaborate with Bulgarian scientists to conduct astronomical observations and measurements in Antarctica. Meanwhile, the second Greek professor will focus on performing psychological assessments of individuals living in isolated environments.

Konstantinidis highlighted Bulgaria's significant advancements in Antarctic science, noting the country's high level of expertise in this field.

