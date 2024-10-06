Mayor Assures Sofia Residents: No Risks for Heating Season

Business » ENERGY | October 7, 2024, Monday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Mayor Assures Sofia Residents: No Risks for Heating Season

Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev reassured residents that there are no risks for the upcoming heating season after a meeting with Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov. He stated that citizens should not be concerned about the heating season, emphasizing that Bulgargaz will continue to supply gas without interruption.

Terziev acknowledged the significant work ahead for improving the capital heating company, Toplofikatsia Sofia. He mentioned that a plan has been developed to address urgent responsibilities and that the first crucial steps will be implemented by the end of the week.

Currently, Toplofikatsia Sofia has outstanding liabilities totaling 830 million leva, and it also owes another 800 million to the Bulgarian Energy Holding. To tackle this issue, a working group will be established to devise a strategy for repaying the accumulated debts, according to Terziev.

A repayment plan for the heating season is expected to be finalized by mid-November. If an agreement for even a partial repayment is reached by the end of this week, the lien on Toplofikatsia Sofia’s account will be lifted. This action should not affect the company's liquidity, as confirmed by both Terziev and Minister Malinov.

Minister Malinov reiterated that the goal is to maintain performance levels similar to previous years, ensuring that Toplofikatsia Sofia does not increase its debts to Bulgargaz or the Bulgarian Energy Holding. Both companies, along with the Sofia Municipal Council, will work together to create a repayment plan that meets their obligations while keeping operations stable.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz, sofia, gas, heating

Related Articles:

Fewer Households in Bulgaria Use Wood for Heating as Prices Rise and Supply Wanes

Fewer households in Bulgaria are relying on wood for heating

Business » Energy | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 09:09

For Bulgaria: First Tanker of Liquefied Gas Unloaded at New Alexandroupolis Terminal

The first tanker carrying liquefied gas for Bulgaria is currently being unloaded at the new regasification terminal in Alexandroupolis

Business » Energy | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgargaz Blocks Accounts of Toplofikatsia Sofia Amid Ongoing Debt Crisis

Bulgaria's state gas supply company, "Bulgargaz," has once again blocked all accounts belonging to the municipal heating company, "Toplofikatsia Sofia"

Business » Energy | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 11:39

32-Year-Old Dies in Fatal Scooter Collision with Pole in Sofia

A young man tragically lost his life after colliding with a pole while riding a scooter in Sofia

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 10:54

Sofia Fire Forces Woman to Jump from Building as Flames Spread

A significant fire broke out in central Sofia last nigh

Society » Incidents | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:38

Residents of Sofia to Face Higher Water Costs Following Recent Decision

The Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) of Bulgaria has approved the business plan for Sofia's water and sanitation operator for the 2022-2026

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Likely to Rise Slightly Amid Middle East Tensions

There may be challenges ahead for oil prices if the situation in the Middle East escalates into a regional conflict

Business » Energy | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 12:04

Fewer Households in Bulgaria Use Wood for Heating as Prices Rise and Supply Wanes

Fewer households in Bulgaria are relying on wood for heating

Business » Energy | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 09:09

For Bulgaria: First Tanker of Liquefied Gas Unloaded at New Alexandroupolis Terminal

The first tanker carrying liquefied gas for Bulgaria is currently being unloaded at the new regasification terminal in Alexandroupolis

Business » Energy | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgargaz Blocks Accounts of Toplofikatsia Sofia Amid Ongoing Debt Crisis

Bulgaria's state gas supply company, "Bulgargaz," has once again blocked all accounts belonging to the municipal heating company, "Toplofikatsia Sofia"

Business » Energy | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 11:39

October Natural Gas Prices Announced in Bulgaria, Slight Increase Observed

Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) has announced that the price of natural gas for October will be set at 63.72 leva per MWh

Business » Energy | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:06

EU Solar Installations Set to Break Records in 2024

The EU is poised for a record-breaking year in solar system installations

Business » Energy | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 08:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria