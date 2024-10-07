World Bank Ranks Bulgaria Among Top Countries for Business Operations

Clear Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria on October 8
On October 8, Bulgaria will experience mainly sunny weather
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
According to a World Bank report, Bulgaria has been recognized as one of the leading countries for business operations. Lachezar Bogdanov, Chief Economist at the Institute for Market Economy, discussed the findings during an interview on Nova TV.
He explained that various factors influence business development, including regulations, the regulatory environment, and taxation. While Bulgaria performs well in certain areas, Bogdanov stressed that this alone is not sufficient for sustained growth.
The economist highlighted the importance of drafting the national budget for the coming year. He pointed out the need for clarity on the timing and allocation of funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and operational programs. Additionally, preparing forecasts for the next two years and providing clarity regarding the future of the euro are crucial. He emphasized that addressing these issues is contingent upon resolving the ongoing political crisis.
Plovdiv Airport has announced the resumption of direct flights to Manchester
Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lyudmila Petkova, confirmed that the draft budget for 2025 will target a deficit of no more than 3% of the country’s GDP
Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev reassured residents that there are no risks for the upcoming heating season after a meeting with Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov
Retail chains in Bulgaria are actively preparing for the transition from the Bulgarian leva to the euro
The Bulgarian government has approved an additional allocation of 200 million leva (100 million euros) to the State Fund "Agriculture" for "Ukrainian aid" to farmers in 2024
There may be challenges ahead for oil prices if the situation in the Middle East escalates into a regional conflict
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023