World Bank Ranks Bulgaria Among Top Countries for Business Operations

According to a World Bank report, Bulgaria has been recognized as one of the leading countries for business operations. Lachezar Bogdanov, Chief Economist at the Institute for Market Economy, discussed the findings during an interview on Nova TV.

He explained that various factors influence business development, including regulations, the regulatory environment, and taxation. While Bulgaria performs well in certain areas, Bogdanov stressed that this alone is not sufficient for sustained growth.

The economist highlighted the importance of drafting the national budget for the coming year. He pointed out the need for clarity on the timing and allocation of funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and operational programs. Additionally, preparing forecasts for the next two years and providing clarity regarding the future of the euro are crucial. He emphasized that addressing these issues is contingent upon resolving the ongoing political crisis.