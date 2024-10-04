Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the West of intentionally escalating the conflict in Ukraine, claiming its primary aim is to undermine Russia. In an interview with Slovak broadcaster STVR on Sunday, Fico expressed his apprehension regarding the EU's growing involvement in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, asserting that the situation cannot be resolved through military means.

He remarked, "There is a military conflict in a neighboring country where Slavs are killing each other, and Europe is significantly supporting this killing, which I just don’t understand." Fico contended that the fighting persists largely due to substantial backing from Western nations. He emphasized, “The sooner it ends, the better it will be,” insisting that attempts to defeat Russia through the Ukraine conflict would ultimately be unsuccessful.

Fico criticized what he called "Russophobia," stating, “Everyone thinks that through Ukraine we will bring the Russians to their knees, but this problem cannot be solved militarily.” A long-time opponent of Western military support for Ukraine, Fico vowed to obstruct Ukraine's NATO membership, warning that this could set the stage for a potential world war.

After his party, Smer-SD, won the parliamentary elections last year, Fico halted arms deliveries to Ukraine and advocated for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also pledged to restore political and trade relations with Moscow once hostilities cease, arguing, “the EU needs Russia, and Russia needs the EU.”

Moscow has issued warnings regarding Western assistance to Kyiv, stating that no amount of foreign support will alter the conflict's outcome.