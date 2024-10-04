Robert Fico: West's Goal in Ukraine is to Weaken Russia, Not Achieve Peace
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the West of intentionally escalating the conflict in Ukraine, claiming its primary aim is to undermine Russia. In an interview with Slovak broadcaster STVR on Sunday, Fico expressed his apprehension regarding the EU's growing involvement in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, asserting that the situation cannot be resolved through military means.
He remarked, "There is a military conflict in a neighboring country where Slavs are killing each other, and Europe is significantly supporting this killing, which I just don’t understand." Fico contended that the fighting persists largely due to substantial backing from Western nations. He emphasized, “The sooner it ends, the better it will be,” insisting that attempts to defeat Russia through the Ukraine conflict would ultimately be unsuccessful.
Fico criticized what he called "Russophobia," stating, “Everyone thinks that through Ukraine we will bring the Russians to their knees, but this problem cannot be solved militarily.” A long-time opponent of Western military support for Ukraine, Fico vowed to obstruct Ukraine's NATO membership, warning that this could set the stage for a potential world war.
After his party, Smer-SD, won the parliamentary elections last year, Fico halted arms deliveries to Ukraine and advocated for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also pledged to restore political and trade relations with Moscow once hostilities cease, arguing, “the EU needs Russia, and Russia needs the EU.”
Moscow has issued warnings regarding Western assistance to Kyiv, stating that no amount of foreign support will alter the conflict's outcome.
Strikes Near Russian-Operated Air Base in Syria Mark New Phase in Israel's Military Campaign
Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base
Russia Boosts Defense Spending by 23%
Russian state expenditure on national defense is set to rise by 23% in 2025, reaching 13.5 trillion roubles
Western Media: Evidence Points to Chinese Drone Support for Russia’s War Effort
Western media outlets, including Reuters, Sky News, and the Times, have reported that there is credible evidence indicating that Chinese companies are supplying military drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine
Putin Issues "Nuclear Warning" to the West, Hints at Response to Ukrainian Strikes
In a significant statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear warning to the West, asserting that Russia could resort to nuclear weapons if attacked
Kremlin Warns Against Pressuring Russia for Peace, Calls It a "Fatal Mistake"
The Kremlin declared today that pressuring Russia into a peace agreement would be a "fatal mistake," dismissing remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations
Russian Parliament Considers Legislation Against "Childfree" Movement, Echoing LGBTQ+ Restrictions
Russia is moving forward with a proposal to impose significant fines for what it terms the "propaganda of deliberate refusal to bear children"