Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Moves Forward After Victory Against Zizou Bergs

Sports | October 7, 2024, Monday // 11:00
Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the third round of the Shanghai "Masters" tournament after defeating Zizou Bergs with a score of 6:3, 3:6, and 6:2. The Bulgarian tennis star's victory came in a match that is part of a competition boasting a prize fund of 9 million dollars.

The match, originally set to begin on Saturday, faced multiple delays due to heavy rain in the Chinese city. When play resumed, Dimitrov was leading 6:3, 2:4, and despite showing some hesitation, he quickly reasserted his superiority over the Belgian player.

In the next round, the ninth-seeded Dimitrov will face Alexei Popyrin, who advanced after defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

Bergs maintained control in the second set, swiftly taking a 5:2 lead. Although Dimitrov managed to win his serve, his opponent ultimately broke back, securing the set 6:3 and leveling the match at one set each.

Dimitrov regained his momentum at the start of the third set, breaking his opponent to take an early 3:0 lead. While Bergs managed to win one game, Dimitrov responded with a successful service game and another break, effectively extinguishing any resistance from his opponent. The match concluded with Dimitrov claiming the final set 6:2, setting his sights on the upcoming clash with Popyrin.

