Ten Arrested for Vote Buying in Sofia; Investigations Underway

Majority of Bulgarians See Benefits of EU Membership Amid Rising Costs
The rising cost of living and prices are the main factors driving Bulgarians to vote in the European elections
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
In Sofia's "Hristo Botev" district, ten individuals have been detained for engaging in vote-buying activities, as announced by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov. He noted that these individuals are new to the practice, differing from those involved in previous elections.
Authorities have initiated seven pre-trial proceedings concerning the political rights of citizens. Additionally, four residences are being searched based on ongoing reports related to the case.
Nikolov reported that, in total, ten people were apprehended for violating political rights, while another twelve were detained for possessing narcotic substances. Investigations are also underway regarding the registration of a specific party, which is not represented in the 50th National Assembly, for allegedly submitting false documents for registration.
The chief commissioner explained that the methods employed to secure votes mirror those used in past elections, involving quick loans and transfers at retail stores, along with the promise of debt forgiveness. Current data indicates that the price of a single electoral vote ranges from 100 leva (50 euros) to 120-150 leva.
Today, October 7, a large-scale operation led by the Traffic Police is underway in Bulgaria
More than 20 individuals have been detained across Bulgaria during operations led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs targeting vote buying
Two individuals have been detained in Varna's "Asparuhovo" district as part of a police operation targeting vote-buying and domestic crime
A Georgian national was detained on the Trakia highway for transporting foreigners without identity documents
A 28-year-old woman from Sevlievo is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries from a beating by the man she lived with
A specialized police operation targeting crimes related to the political rights of citizens and general criminal activity is currently underway in Burgas
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023