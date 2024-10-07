Ten Arrested for Vote Buying in Sofia; Investigations Underway

In Sofia's "Hristo Botev" district, ten individuals have been detained for engaging in vote-buying activities, as announced by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov. He noted that these individuals are new to the practice, differing from those involved in previous elections.

Authorities have initiated seven pre-trial proceedings concerning the political rights of citizens. Additionally, four residences are being searched based on ongoing reports related to the case.

Nikolov reported that, in total, ten people were apprehended for violating political rights, while another twelve were detained for possessing narcotic substances. Investigations are also underway regarding the registration of a specific party, which is not represented in the 50th National Assembly, for allegedly submitting false documents for registration.

The chief commissioner explained that the methods employed to secure votes mirror those used in past elections, involving quick loans and transfers at retail stores, along with the promise of debt forgiveness. Current data indicates that the price of a single electoral vote ranges from 100 leva (50 euros) to 120-150 leva.