Ten Arrested for Vote Buying in Sofia; Investigations Underway

Crime | October 7, 2024, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Ten Arrested for Vote Buying in Sofia; Investigations Underway

In Sofia's "Hristo Botev" district, ten individuals have been detained for engaging in vote-buying activities, as announced by Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov. He noted that these individuals are new to the practice, differing from those involved in previous elections.

Authorities have initiated seven pre-trial proceedings concerning the political rights of citizens. Additionally, four residences are being searched based on ongoing reports related to the case.

Nikolov reported that, in total, ten people were apprehended for violating political rights, while another twelve were detained for possessing narcotic substances. Investigations are also underway regarding the registration of a specific party, which is not represented in the 50th National Assembly, for allegedly submitting false documents for registration.

The chief commissioner explained that the methods employed to secure votes mirror those used in past elections, involving quick loans and transfers at retail stores, along with the promise of debt forgiveness. Current data indicates that the price of a single electoral vote ranges from 100 leva (50 euros) to 120-150 leva.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, vote-buying, political

Related Articles:

Majority of Bulgarians See Benefits of EU Membership Amid Rising Costs

The rising cost of living and prices are the main factors driving Bulgarians to vote in the European elections

World » EU | October 4, 2024, Friday // 16:24

Declining Trust in Zelensky Sparks Discussion of Potential 2025 Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is contemplating the potential for presidential elections to be held in 2025

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 17:00

Poll Shows Seven Parties Set for Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly, GERB Leads the Pack

A recent sociological survey conducted by the "Trend" research center, commissioned by "24 Chasa," indicates that if elections were held today, seven parties would secure seats in the 51st Bulgarian National Assembly

Politics | September 27, 2024, Friday // 11:09

Bulgaria: Interior Ministry Launches Nationwide Operation to Combat Vote-Buying

The national police operation targeting vote-buying began on September 27 and will continue throughout the election process

Politics | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 14:37

New and Returning Political Forces Set to Contest Bulgarian Elections (List of All Parties)

Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) has authorized 24 parties and 9 coalitions to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgaria: GERB’s Borissov to Pursue Alliances with BSP, TISP, and Possible DPS

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has outlined his strategy for forming a coalition government following the upcoming elections

Politics | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria Launches Mass Traffic Police Operation to Enforce Safety Regulations

Today, October 7, a large-scale operation led by the Traffic Police is underway in Bulgaria

Crime | October 7, 2024, Monday // 08:56

Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs Detains More Than 20 in Anti-Vote Trading Operations

More than 20 individuals have been detained across Bulgaria during operations led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs targeting vote buying

Crime | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 16:48

Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Varna and Tvarditsa

Two individuals have been detained in Varna's "Asparuhovo" district as part of a police operation targeting vote-buying and domestic crime

Crime | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 08:40

Georgian National Arrested on Trakia Highway for Illegally Transporting 44 Migrants

A Georgian national was detained on the Trakia highway for transporting foreigners without identity documents

Crime | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:38

Sevlievo Woman in Coma After Brutal Attack by Partner

A 28-year-old woman from Sevlievo is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries from a beating by the man she lived with

Crime | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

Police Operation in Burgas Targets Vote Trading and Illegal Migration

A specialized police operation targeting crimes related to the political rights of citizens and general criminal activity is currently underway in Burgas

Crime | September 30, 2024, Monday // 13:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria