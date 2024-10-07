Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Feodosia Oil Terminal in Occupied Crimea

A fire erupted at the Feodosia oil depot in occupied Crimea following a drone strike, according to the Astra Telegram channel. In response to the incident, local authorities declared a municipal-level state of emergency due to the man-made disaster.

Heavy UAV attack against targets in Russian-occupied Crimea. The oil depot in Feodosia has been severely hit. At least three major fires are raging.



Aside from this place, the airfields of Saky and Belbek were also under attack. No news about the outcome, yet.



Source: Telegram… pic.twitter.com/CCYku4iVjK — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 7, 2024

Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser to the head of Crimea," confirmed the fire on Telegram, stating that emergency services were on the scene. As is typical, he reported that there were no casualties.

Astra reported that the fire started after a drone attack during the night, with locals hearing explosions prior to the blaze. The affected site, JSC Marine Oil Terminal, is the largest oil transshipment facility in Crimea. This same depot had previously been targeted by drones in March 2024.

???????? Ukrainian drones flew to the oil depot in Feodosia tonight. The result is on video.

The burning Feodosia oil transshipment terminal is the largest in occupied #Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products. There are two such terminals on the peninsula, the second is… pic.twitter.com/2HlzmFHem3 — Alf Really ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@vik8867dn) October 7, 2024

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that 21 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight over Russia and occupied Crimea. According to their report, 12 UAVs were intercepted over Crimea, 6 over Kursk Oblast, and 1 each in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh oblasts.

Russian state media outlet TASS further reported that the municipal-scale state of emergency was declared in Feodosia following the fire at the oil depot.