Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Feodosia Oil Terminal in Occupied Crimea

World » UKRAINE | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:35
Bulgaria: Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Feodosia Oil Terminal in Occupied Crimea

A fire erupted at the Feodosia oil depot in occupied Crimea following a drone strike, according to the Astra Telegram channel. In response to the incident, local authorities declared a municipal-level state of emergency due to the man-made disaster.

Oleg Kryuchkov, the so-called "adviser to the head of Crimea," confirmed the fire on Telegram, stating that emergency services were on the scene. As is typical, he reported that there were no casualties.

Astra reported that the fire started after a drone attack during the night, with locals hearing explosions prior to the blaze. The affected site, JSC Marine Oil Terminal, is the largest oil transshipment facility in Crimea. This same depot had previously been targeted by drones in March 2024.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that 21 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight over Russia and occupied Crimea. According to their report, 12 UAVs were intercepted over Crimea, 6 over Kursk Oblast, and 1 each in Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh oblasts.

Russian state media outlet TASS further reported that the municipal-scale state of emergency was declared in Feodosia following the fire at the oil depot.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Feodosia, Crimea, Russia

Related Articles:

Robert Fico: West's Goal in Ukraine is to Weaken Russia, Not Achieve Peace

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the West of intentionally escalating the conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | October 7, 2024, Monday // 11:10

Ukraine's New Tactics in Donbas: Trading Territory for Russian Losses

The New York Times (NYT) has analyzed Ukraine's current military strategy in its ongoing war with Russia

World » Ukraine | October 7, 2024, Monday // 10:19

Poland Initiates East Shield Construction Along Russian and Belarusian Borders

In December, Poland commenced the construction of its East Shield along the borders with Russia and Belarus

World » EU | October 4, 2024, Friday // 17:33

Zelensky: Ukraine Set to Mass-Produce Drones and Expand Defense Capabilities

Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18

Russian Strikes Injure 14 in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine Faces Daily Bombardments

Russia launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, striking residential buildings and injuring 14 people

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:13

Western Media: Evidence Points to Chinese Drone Support for Russia’s War Effort

Western media outlets, including Reuters, Sky News, and the Times, have reported that there is credible evidence indicating that Chinese companies are supplying military drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 10:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine's New Tactics in Donbas: Trading Territory for Russian Losses

The New York Times (NYT) has analyzed Ukraine's current military strategy in its ongoing war with Russia

World » Ukraine | October 7, 2024, Monday // 10:19

Russian Forces Execute 16 Ukrainian POWs in Largest Known Mass Killing (VIDEO)

Russian forces have executed 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district

World » Ukraine | October 4, 2024, Friday // 13:00

New NATO Chief Mark Rutte Visits Kyiv to Strengthen Alliance with Ukraine

NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Kyiv today in a show of support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 14:42

ATACMS Missiles Target Russian Radar, Creating Favorable Conditions for Ukrainian Strikes

The Ukrainian military successfully struck a Russian radar station using ATACMS ballistic missile

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 12:07

Russian Missile Attack Injures 10 in Kharkiv, Including a Child

A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured at least ten people last night

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 08:54

Zelensky: Ukraine Set to Mass-Produce Drones and Expand Defense Capabilities

Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria