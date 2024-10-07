Additional Funding for Bulgarian Farmers Amidst Protests Over Ukrainian Aid Delays

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional allocation of 200 million leva (100 million euros) to the State Fund "Agriculture" for "Ukrainian aid" to farmers in 2024, according to the government's press service. The funds are intended to cover part of the second tranche of state aid, which totals 325 million leva. This aid is under schemes designed to support farmers facing economic challenges due to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, specifically aimed at improving liquidity for those involved in grain, oil crop production, and other agricultural sectors.

Of the 200 million leva, 100 million leva will be allocated to support primary agricultural producers, including livestock farmers (such as breeders of large and small ruminants and bee families), as well as fruit and vegetable growers, rose oil producers, wine vineyard owners, and tobacco farmers. The remaining 100 million leva will be designated for grain and oil crop producers.

The decree approving the additional funds was passed in absentia on the last working day of the previous week, as confirmed by the press office.

Earlier this year, in May, the interim cabinet disbursed nearly 300 million leva as the full amount of the first tranche of Ukrainian aid, benefiting over 51,000 agricultural producers.

The announcement of the new 200 million leva allocation comes amidst growing discontent among agricultural sector organizations. Payments for the second tranche, initially scheduled to be completed by September 30, have yet to be finalized. On Friday, representatives from various farming sectors, including grain growers, sheep farmers, organic producers, and members of the Chamber of Fruit and Vegetable Growers, warned that they are prepared to protest if the payments face delays for the fifth time.