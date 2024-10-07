Hezbollah Strikes Haifa as Israel Marks One Year Since Hamas Attack

World | October 7, 2024, Monday // 09:07
Rockets launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah group struck the Israeli city of Haifa early today, Israeli police stated, as reported by Reuters. Haifa, the third-largest city in Israel, was targeted, and Israeli media confirmed that ten people sustained injuries in the country's northern region. A Hezbollah statement claimed the attack aimed at a military base south of Haifa, stating that a barrage of Fadi 1 missiles had been fired, two of which hit the city. Reports indicate that several buildings were damaged, resulting in minor injuries and hospitalizations.

In the southern city of Beersheba, a 19-year-old policewoman was killed, and ten others were wounded during a shooting at the central bus station. Authorities, as cited by the BBC, described the incident as a “suspected terrorist attack.” The attacker was neutralized at the scene.

This surge in violence occurs exactly one year after the initial assault by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, extending into Lebanon against Hezbollah. Iran has expressed concerns over a potential Israeli strike on this significant anniversary.

Marking this day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to attend a memorial event in Sderot, a city severely impacted by the conflict. The attack one year ago led to the deaths of 1,205 individuals, most of them civilians. Other commemorative events are planned at various locations, including Kibbutz Re'im, the site of the Nova music festival where over 370 people were killed by Hamas militants. A rally will also take place at Kibbutz Be'eri, where more than 100 people were killed on October 7, 2023.

In Beirut, Israel’s military responded with airstrikes targeting Hezbollah’s intelligence facilities, command centers, and infrastructure. Meanwhile, families of hostages taken during last year’s attack continue their efforts, organizing a rally demanding the release of their loved ones. Out of the 251 hostages taken, 97 remain captive, and 33 have been confirmed dead.

