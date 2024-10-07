Bulgaria Launches Mass Traffic Police Operation to Enforce Safety Regulations

Today, October 7, a large-scale operation led by the Traffic Police is underway in Bulgaria. Authorities are intensifying checks on drivers to ensure compliance with regulations, particularly focusing on the use of seat belts and the mandatory use of specially designed car seats for transporting children. This operation coincides with similar initiatives across 31 European countries, as part of the ROADPOL calendar.

Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov of the Road Police stated on BNT that their focus would be on verifying the use of safety systems, including seat belts and helmets, by both drivers and passengers. He highlighted that driver distraction is becoming a leading cause of traffic accidents across Europe, with the use of mobile phones being a major concern. According to the law, drivers are prohibited from using phones unless they are hands-free.

In addition, the police will inspect whether riders of electric scooters, classified as individual electric vehicles, are adhering to safety regulations. Helmets are mandatory for riders under the age of 18.

The Road Police further remind drivers that the penalty for not wearing a seat belt is a fine of 50 leva (25 euros), accompanied by the deduction of 10 checkpoint points. Transporting a child without the proper car seat results in a loss of 12 points.