Clear Skies Dominate Bulgaria's Weather with Isolated Showers in the East

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 21:44
Bulgaria: Clear Skies Dominate Bulgaria's Weather with Isolated Showers in the East Photo: Stella Ivanova

Monday's weather will be mostly sunny, with the possibility of rain showers in parts of Eastern Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the west-northwest. Morning temperatures will range from 7C to 12C, with Sofia seeing around 8C. Afternoon highs will vary between 19C and 24C, reaching about 20C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the day will be mostly sunny, with occasional showers in the northern regions during the morning. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-northwest, and temperatures will reach 21C to 24C. The sea water will remain between 21C and 22C.

In the mountains, expect mostly sunny skies but with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest. Temperatures will peak at 16C at 1,200 meters and 8C at 2,000 meters.

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

