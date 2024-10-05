Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Likely to Rise Slightly Amid Middle East Tensions

There may be challenges ahead for oil prices if the situation in the Middle East escalates into a regional conflict. However, Svetoslav Benchev, the chairman of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association (BOGA), expressed hope that fuel prices would remain stable. He made these comments during a conference on "Energy Transition in Transport," which marked BOGA's 25th anniversary.

Benchev highlighted the uncertainty regarding the impact of the conflict on oil producers like Iran. He stated, "I believe this will not happen, and oil prices will stay around the current level of about 75 dollars per barrel. This means that fuel prices at our gas stations will likely remain similar to what we see now, with a possible increase of a few cents."

He also noted that the global economy is struggling, which could mitigate the crisis's impact on the oil market. The upcoming US presidential elections will likely be a significant factor influencing prices. According to Benchev, serious price increases are unlikely until after the elections. He pointed out the release of oil from reserves and the noticeable recovery of shale production, emphasizing that measures are being taken to prevent significant price hikes before the elections.