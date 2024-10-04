Poland Initiates East Shield Construction Along Russian and Belarusian Borders

In December, Poland commenced the construction of its East Shield along the borders with Russia and Belarus. Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk announced that the first elements of reinforced defense lines would be developed in the coming weeks. "We will conduct initial tests on Polish test sites for components of the EastShield, and this year we will establish the first structures along the northern and eastern borders," he stated today, as reported by Reuters.

Back in May, Warsaw disclosed its plans to invest 10 billion zlotys (approximately 2.6 billion dollars) in the Tarcza Wschód project over the next four years, concluding in 2028. This initiative aims to create a system of fortifications, surveillance, intelligence, and anti-drone capabilities. The project is being developed in collaboration with the Baltic nations, the United Kingdom, and the United States.