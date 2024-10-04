Oil Prices Surge Amid Rising Middle East Tensions and Biden's Comments

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Likely to Rise Slightly Amid Middle East Tensions
There may be challenges ahead for oil prices if the situation in the Middle East escalates into a regional conflict
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
In a single day, the cost of crude oil jumped by 5%, following a speech from US President Joe Biden, who suggested that Israel might target Iranian oil facilities. As a result, the price of OPEC oil climbed to 74.90 dollars per barrel, while Brent futures reached 77.54 dollars per barrel. The markets are bracing for potential conflict escalation in the region, which could lead to a blockade of supplies from Iran, the world's seventh-largest oil exporter. Since the start of the week, the cumulative increase in oil prices has exceeded 10%.
Amid this uncertainty regarding Iran, Libya announced the resumption of oil production in its eastern regions. President Biden addressed the topic of potential Israeli strikes against Iran today, stating, "I know I shouldn't negotiate in public," when asked whether the US would support such actions. His comments have further unsettled the oil market.
Would you support Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities? In response, President Biden indicated, "We are discussing this issue."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In December, Poland commenced the construction of its East Shield along the borders with Russia and Belarus
The rising cost of living and prices are the main factors driving Bulgarians to vote in the European elections
Former US President Barack Obama is set to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris
An Israeli precision strike in Beirut has resulted in the death of Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the Commander of Hezbollah's communications unit
Russian forces have executed 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district
A source from the Hungarian EU presidency expressed optimism regarding the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023