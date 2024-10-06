Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by December

October 4, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria's Finance Ministry Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by December

Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance is optimistic that the final requirement for joining the Eurozone will be met by December, according to acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Lyudmila Petkova. This criterion pertains to inflation, and Bulgaria plans to request a new assessment within two weeks following its fulfillment.

During a presentation on the financial framework's dynamics, Petkova noted that expenditures are currently outpacing revenues. In response to a question from BNR about the worst-case scenario, she stated, "I would like to argue that both the worst and best-case scenarios always have a solution. The key question is whether it is the optimal solution."

Petkova also mentioned that the topic of defense spending reaching 2.5% of Gross Domestic Product was discussed during the National Security Advisory Council meeting. While the 2025 budget is still being formulated, she refrained from commenting on specific operational parameters, urging against speculation.

The finance minister expressed confidence that political parties are willing to engage in dialogue regarding the budget and expressed hope that they will act responsibly.

Tags: finance, Bulgaria, Eurozone

