Former President Obama Joins Kamala Harris Campaign in Final Push for Election

Former US President Barack Obama is set to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, in the lead-up to the election on November 5. According to Reuters, this information comes from the Washington Post, which cites a senior member of Harris's team.

Obama will kick off his campaign activities next Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as he rallies support for Harris. Back in July, Obama and his wife, Michelle, expressed their endorsement for Harris's presidential bid. During the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, Obama emphasized his support, stating, "America is ready for a new chapter, America is ready for a better story. We are ready for President Kamala Harris."