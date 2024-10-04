Israeli Strike in Beirut Claims Hezbollah Communications Commander

World | October 4, 2024, Friday // 15:17
Bulgaria: Israeli Strike in Beirut Claims Hezbollah Communications Commander

An Israeli precision strike in Beirut has resulted in the death of Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the Commander of Hezbollah's communications unit. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) confirmed the operation, sharing the details in a post on "X". Sakafi, described as a senior Hezbollah figure, had been responsible for the group's communications infrastructure since 2000. According to the IDF, he played a significant role in enhancing Hezbollah’s communication capabilities across its various units.

The IDF also carried out raids in southern Lebanon, uncovering and seizing a range of weaponry, including rocket launcher munitions, anti-tank missiles, and rockets. In another post on "X", the IDF detailed its 24-hour operations, reporting that during these intelligence-based raids, they found weapons stored inside civilian homes, including firearms, anti-tank missiles, and an explosive device hidden by enemy forces.

Earlier, Israeli forces had bombed central Beirut, resulting in the deaths of at least six people and injuring eight others, according to Lebanese officials. The IDF said its soldiers, supported by aircraft, dismantled terrorist infrastructure and engaged in close-range battles in several areas of southern Lebanon. Among the targets hit was a multi-story building in the Bachoura area, which housed a Hezbollah-affiliated health centre, according to the IDF.

