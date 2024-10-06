Strong Winds and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

Overnight and into tomorrow, widespread precipitation is expected, with more intense thunderstorms in Western and Central Bulgaria. Northwestern regions will see a shift in wind direction from the west-northwest, bringing cooler temperatures of around 19° to 20°. In contrast, the rest of the country will retain the south-southwest wind, with moderate to strong gusts and temperatures between 25° and 30°. By evening and into Sunday night, rain will spread to the eastern regions, including the Black Sea coast, where significant rainfall is anticipated.

Mountain conditions will be poor tomorrow, with strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms in many areas. Across the Balkans, rain and thunderstorms will occur, except in the eastern parts. Temperatures will drop, particularly in the northwestern areas of the peninsula, due to the arrival of a cold atmospheric front.

Sunday will remain windy, with intense rainfall and thunderstorms in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria. On Monday, winds will gradually subside, and while precipitation will decrease, the cooling trend will continue.